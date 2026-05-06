Bajaj Auto Share Buyback: What history suggests; past two repurchase prices & amount

Bajaj Auto buyback history: India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto is set to announce buyback of its equity shares on Wednesday, May 06, along with the results for the period for the ended on March 31, 2026 along with the dividend for FY26 for its shareholders.

If approved, it will be the second buyback by Bajaj Auto in little more than two years. Prior to this, Bajaj Auto repurchased its shares from shareholders in February-March 2024. Under its previous buyback, Bajaj Auto bought back its shares for Rs 10,000 apeice with worth Rs 4,000 crore.

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However, the company has not disclosed the buyback amount or buyback price as yet and shall be disclosed later. The record date for the buyback of shares shall also be determined later but select media reports suggest that that company may consider buyback of its shares around Rs 12,000 apeice, suggesting a 20 per cent potential gains for the investors.

To recall, Bajaj Auto's previous buyback was offered at a 40-42 per cent premium over the existing price. The stock was trading around Rs 7,000-7,200 when the buyback was announced. It bought back nearly 1.41 per cent of outstanding shares back then. Bajaj Auto also undertook a buyback of Rs 2,500 crore at a price of Rs 4,600 per share in 2022.



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Bajaj Auto dividend history

Bajaj Auto has announced five triple digits announcements out of the last six dividends but it pays dividend only once a year to its shareholders. It paid Rs 210 as dividend in June 2025, Rs 80 in as dividend in June 2024, Rs 140 as dividend in June 2023, Rs 140 as dividend in June 2023, Rs 140 as dividend in July 2022 and Rs 140 as dividend in July 2021.



Bajaj Auto share price

Ahead of its results, shares of Bajaj Auto jumped more than 2.15 per cent to Rs 10,259.95 on Wednesday, commanding a market capitalization close to Rs 2.9 lakh crore. The stock is marginally shy of its 52-week high at Rs 10,480.65 hit earlier this week, on Monday.



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Bajaj Auto target prices

Nirmal Bang and ICICI Direct Research have a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Auto with target prices of Rs 10,456 and Rs 11,420, respectively, while Asit C Mehta has an 'accumulate' rating with a target price of Rs 105,75 on the stock. PL Capital has a 'hold' rating on it with a target price of Rs 9,500. However, JM Financial has a 'reduce' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 9,510.