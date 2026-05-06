AI-driven shares zoom 850% in less than 3 yrs — Multibagger stock to see more gains ahead?

Multibagger AI stock to buy: Shares of Netweb Technologies India Ltd extended its gains on Wednesday as the stock surged another 7 per cent but remained marginally shy of its all time high. However, brokerage firms tracking the stock remain mixed on the stock considering the astounding rally in just three years of its stock market journey.

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To recall, shares of Netweb Technologies soared 6.55 per cent to Rs 4,450 on Wednesday, commanding a market capitalization of more than Rs 25,000 crore. The stock remained marginally shy of its 52-week high at Rs 4,480, hit in October 2025. The stock has tripled investors wealth in just a year, when the stock was at its 52-week low of Rs 1,494.35.



Netweb Technologies Q4 results

Netweb Technologies reported a 65.7 per cent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in its net profit at Rs 70.59 crore, while its revenue from operations increased 86.6 per cent YoY to Rs 773.7 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda rose 71.8 per cent YoY to Rs 101.81 crore, but margins contracted 113 bps to 13.2 per cent for the period.

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Income from AI Systems grew by 459.6 per cent YoY during FY26 and its contribution to its operating income rose to 43.4 per cent. Netweb's order book stood at Rs 472.4 crore as at March 31, 2026, while the company announced that it remained debt free on a net-net basis, with net free cash of Rs 83.3 crore as of the given date. It announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the shareholders.



Netweb Technologies IPO

Netweb Technologies made its stock market debut less than three years ago, when the company raised a total of Rs 631 crore via IPO by selling its shares of Rs 500 apeice. The stock has soared nearly 9 times, or has delivered a 790 per cent return to the investors from its IPO price.

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Netweb is India’s leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Its HCS offering comprises HPC, Private cloud and HCI, AI systems and enterprise workstations, High performance storage (HPS) and Data Centre Servers. It has helped many companies globally by following a customer centric approach.



Netweb Technologies target price

Netweb, sole end-to-end HCS play in the Indian listed space, reported robust results led by traction in HPC/AI & EW segment from execution of a strategic order worth Rs 108.4 crore. EBITDA margin was muted on higher volume execution from strategic orders. IndiaAI mission led strategic order worth Rs 558.8 crore was executed in FY26, said ICICI Securities.

"Key notables are continued strong growth in top-3 strategic segments; strong pipeline at Rs 4,430 crore, up 12 per cent YoY; strong partnerships with suppliers; free cash flow turning positive; robust organic growth of 60 per cent YoY in Q4FY26," it added and maintained a 'buy' with an unchanged one-year forward P/E of 56 times and roll over to March 2027 target of Rs 4,500.

Netweb reported a good show on Sales with a beat on operating margin on an adjusted basis. Netweb’s growth prospects remain healthy given a robust deal pipeline. Its order pipeline still remains robust considering its unique tie up with NVIDIA, Intel & AMD and launch of multiple AI tools, said Equirus Securities, which maintained an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 4,110.

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Netweb’s Q4FY26 earnings was below estimates on account of delayed execution for AI mission orders. Netweb had won orders worth Rs 2,200 crore from the AI mission in Q2FY26, out of which Rs 6bn+ was executed in FY26, with Rs 1,620 crore to be executed in 9MFY27e, said Monarch Networth Capital.

"Adjusted Ebitda margins came at 13.2 per cent due to rising component prices along with higher other expenses. We continue to see strong revenue visibility, supported by an order book of Rs 2,400 crore and a pipeline of Rs 4,000 crore. We have upward revised our earnings on the back of better organic growth," it said with an 'hold' rating and a target price of Rs 3,780.