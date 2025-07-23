Homes Under Budget Rebrands as HUB Interior, Targets National Growth Through Franchise and Automation

Bengaluru-based Homes Under Budget, known for its modular and affordable interior design offerings, has officially rebranded as HUB Interior. This transformation reflects the company’s expanded vision as it steps into multiple verticals, combining residential, commercial, luxury, and lifestyle design under one unified brand.



The rebranding comes as the company prepares for national expansion, leveraging a franchise-first growth model and a fully digitized backend to ensure quality and consistency across locations. The new brand identity signifies not just growth, but also operational maturity and market readiness.



HUB Interior will now operate through four specialized verticals:

Homes Under Budget – modular, cost-effective interiors

– modular, cost-effective interiors Home & Merry – curated lifestyle products and home décor

– curated lifestyle products and home décor Hubsolute – premium, customized interior design solutions

– premium, customized interior design solutions The Office – commercial and office design services

A strong emphasis has been placed on technology integration. From digital design approvals to automated production tracking and centralized vendor coordination, HUB Interior is streamlining project execution for faster delivery and a smoother customer experience.

Franchise partnerships will be key to the company’s footprint expansion across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Standardized systems, training protocols, and tech-enabled project management will enable franchisees to replicate the HUB Interior experience with efficiency.



The brand’s newly launched FastTrack Interiors offering, which delivers complete interior execution in just 34 days, reflects its commitment to innovation and market responsiveness.



“This rebrand is not just about a new name—it’s about scaling our impact. HUB Interior allows us to serve a wider range of customers while staying true to our core values of affordability, functionality, and design excellence,” said Ranjith P Raj, Founder and CEO.



With its multi-segment structure and technology-driven operations, HUB Interior is redefining the way design services are delivered in India—merging creativity with scalability and execution excellence.



For more information, visit https://hubinterior.com/ or follow HUB Interior on social platforms.