How this 14-year-old ad-tech firm is changing Influencer Marketing via technology

iCubesWire, a leading Ad Tech platform, since its inception in 2010, is making waves with its innovative digital transformation. The company has six offices worldwide, a team of more than 300 digital experts, and works with over 500 brands. With its tech-led product portfolio, the company is bringing a paradigm shift to Influencer Marketing, run under its platform called influenceZ, through data intelligence and analytics.

InfluenceZ by iCubesWire today stands out as a comprehensive suite for Influencer Marketing tailored exceptionally for brands and creators, boasting a network of 100,000 influencers. This AI-driven platform simplifies the complex process of influencer marketing, making it easier for brands to discover influencers, collaborate, smartly buy, plan, and get detailed reports and analytics. For influencers, the influenceZ apps on the Google Play Store and App Store give access to top brands, payment assistance and many more features.

iCubesWire’s Influencer Marketing capabilities are further underscored by its impressive portfolio of successful influencer campaigns for some of the biggest brands in the industry. Notable collaborations include campaigns for Flipkart, Adani, GSK, Citroen, Healthkart Vitals, Aditya Birla, Samsung, Dabur, Duroflex, Rare Rabbit, Mankind, Cleartrip, Oppo, MG Motors, LG and many more. These partnerships highlight iCubesWire’s ability to deliver impactful and innovative influencer marketing solutions, driving brand visibility and engagement across diverse sectors.

India’s influencer marketing industry experiences remarkable growth, with projections estimating the market will reach INR 3,375 crore by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The company is expanding its product portfolio by leveraging the power of AI and ML to create cutting-edge solutions, cementing its leadership in the ad tech space. With the recent launch of influenceZ, the company has seamlessly integrated the platform with Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, LinkedIn and X, tapping into a dynamic and expansive network of influencers.

On the Influencer Marketing front, influenceZ is making a significant impact in three critical spheres. Intelligent Influencer Discovery, allows brands to discover influencers that align with their identity and target audience. Advanced Analytics and Campaign Management allow brands to monitor their campaigns in real time. In addition, the platform paves the way for creator empowerment by offering exclusive collaboration opportunities with global brands and a personalized media kit. The platform's AI-powered influencer insights and content creation tools, including AI-generated textual ideas, facilitate seamless communication and collaboration between brands and influencers, ensuring authenticity and impact in every campaign.

Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, shared his thoughts, "With our tech-led product portfolio, we’re addressing influencer marketing challenges for brands and creators by offering unparalleled technology and service support, backed by world-class video production and strategic capabilities.”

As InfluenceZ is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it promises to be a game-changer in the influencer marketing space. By harnessing the power of AI and ML and backed by iCubesWire's extensive experience, InfluenceZ is set to empower brands and creators, driving authentic and impactful collaborations.

Looking ahead, iCubesWire is focused on strengthening its product portfolio, aiming to introduce AI and ML-driven solutions to its already robust lineup of InfluenceZ, Pie, a world-class Data Management Platform, and Grab, an innovative ad-serving DSP. The company is actively exploring opportunities to expand its capabilities and market reach.

