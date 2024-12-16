How to Effectively Use Travel Insurance During Emergencies

Travel insurance has become an essential part of domestic and foreign trips in modern times. Many countries have made it a mandatory requirement, while it remains optional in others. Regardless, investing in international travel insurance is highly recommended due to its outstanding coverage. If you are worried about dealing with medical, baggage and journey-related emergencies during a trip, go through this guide to understand how to effectively use travel insurance to navigate through such hassles.

Why should you get international travel insurance?

Whether it is mandatory or not, getting travel insurance is recommended for both domestic and international travel. You can buy travel insurance online or offline before your trip starts. Here’s why you should have travel insurance;

1. Affordable protection:

For the price paid, the coverage offered under travel insurance plans is more than adequate. It can offer thousands of dollars worth of coverage in exchange for a few hundred rupees or so.



2. 24/7 assistance:

The round-the-clock customer support and assistance offered under international travel insurance by many insurers lets you get the necessary help, no matter the time or place. It enables you to deal with emergencies when required and not feel stranded in a foreign land.



3. Emergency medical coverage:

Dealing with medical emergencies during a trip can cause significant mental and financial strain. It is also a known fact that medical care in foreign countries is extremely expensive. The coverage under international travel insurance takes care of such expenses, protecting your personal finances.



4. Baggage-related coverage:

Baggage-related hassles, like loss or delay of checked-in baggage, can ruin the flow of your trip. During such setbacks, international travel insurance keeps the trip on track by ensuring you have your trip essentials with you.



5. Journey-related coverage:

Flight delays & cancellations are two of the most annoying and difficult things one may have to deal with during a trip. International travel insurance offers coverage for such scenarios and other journey-related hassles, so alternative solutions can be arranged.



6. Cashless treatments:

The cashless treatment feature for medical emergencies at network hospitals under international travel insurance ensures you have access to prompt and proper professional help while the insurer directly settles the expenses with the hospital.

How to use international travel insurance during medical emergencies?

One of the biggest benefits of having international travel insurance is that it covers emergency medical expenses. As medical care is expensive abroad, dealing with costs related to such emergencies can take a major toll on your finances if you don’t have coverage. Hence, having a travel plan is extremely important when going on a foreign trip and you can buy travel insurance online prior to the trip in a few easy steps.

Here are some instances of medical emergencies where you can effectively utilise travel insurance;

1. For emergency hospitalisation

Suppose, you have suffered an injury or fallen ill on your foreign trip and require emergency medical care. Such situations can be extremely difficult to deal with, both mentally and financially. However, if you have international travel insurance, you can effectively handle such scenarios. When faced with the need for emergency hospitalisation during the trip, make sure to inform your insurer about the emergency and they can help you find prompt medical assistance. You can follow their instructions and provide the necessary documentation for cashless or reimbursement claims.

2. For medical evacuation

Suppose, you have fallen sick or suffered an injury during the trip and are in need of emergency medical evacuation by air or other modes. These types of expenses can be major. However, if you have international travel insurance that covers emergency medical evacuation, you can utilise it to handle those costs.

3. Other emergency medical expenses

Other scenarios related to medical emergencies where you can raise a travel insurance claim to deal with the associated expenses may include room rent cost, OPD treatment, road ambulance costs, repatriation of mortal remains, medical repatriation, etc.

How to use international travel insurance during flight delays & cancellations?

Flight delays & cancellations are some of the most common problems travellers have to face during a trip. Such events can lead to financial loss as a result of certain non-refundable expenses. However, with travel insurance, you can get coverage for such expenses arising due to flight delays and cancellations. When you buy travel insurance online or offline, be sure to check whether it offers flight delay & cancellation coverage. This type of cover usually includes compensation for essential purchases that you make due to such unanticipated events.

International travel insurance can also cover trip delays, cancellations and curtailments, handling non-refundable expenses, like hotel bookings, prepaid tickets, tour reservations, etc. Other journey-related hassles where you can effectively use the coverage provided under travel insurance may include loss of passport & international driving licence, personal liability, emergency hotel accommodation, hijack distress allowance, missed flight connection, emergency cash assistance, etc.

How to use international travel insurance during baggage-related problems?

Having your trip essentials by your side during the journey is very important. However, in the event of delay or loss of checked-in baggage, it can create major inconvenience. If you have travel insurance with baggage coverage, you can use it to tackle such situations. For example, in case of checked-in baggage delay, the policy will reimburse the additional costs related to essential purchases that you make in the meantime, such as clothing, toiletries and medication. In case of loss of checked-in baggage, fair compensation will be provided so you don’t have to manage without your vacation basics and essentials. Theft of baggage and its contents can also be claimed under international travel insurance.

How to make a travel insurance claim?

The process of making travel insurance claims varies from insurer to insurer. Additionally, the procedure of reimbursement and cashless claims can also vary. Here is a general outline for the travel insurance online claim procedure;

1. Claim intimation: The first step for making a travel insurance online claim is to notify the insurer. You can do so via the insurer’s official website, app or helpline number.



2. Documents: The insurer will ask for some documentation which you need to gather. This can include a duly filled claim form, medical reports and prescriptions, insurance details, a copy of passport, etc.



3. Submission: After gathering all documentation, submit the claim to the insurer via the designated medium and wait for processing.



4. Processing & settlement: After claim submission, the request will be assessed and upon approval, the insurer will make the settlement.

How to buy international travel insurance online?

Getting international travel insurance online is very easy and usually involves the following steps;

1. Visit a platform of your choice that lets you buy travel insurance online,

2. Provide the details of the trip, such as destination, trip start and end date, total number of travellers, etc.,

3. Choose the sum insured amount and preferred plan,

4. Verify the policy details, provide contact information and pay the premium online.

After the payment is complete, the policy details will be shared with your registered email. By following these simple steps, you can complete your travel insurance online purchase.

Conclusion

Travel insurance is an effective insurance tool that can come in handy during various types of medical, journey and baggage-related emergencies. You can avail of the coverage under international travel insurance and deal with the financial burden arising due to unforeseen events.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.