How to Purchase the Best Luxury Mattress in India: A Comprehensive Guide

According to a recent survey, nearly one-third of Indians experience sleep problems at least a few nights a week. Most often, these problems result from an inadequate sleeping surface.

But did you know you can avoid these sleep problems easily by just upgrading your mattress? Sleep experts suggest that by switching to the luxury mattress, you can enjoy uninterrupted sleep throughout the night. This means no tossing and turning, no sweaty back, and no pressure points.

The good news is that the Indian luxury mattress market is booming, with an expected growth rate of over 10% in the coming years. There is no shortage of luxury mattresses online and in-store, and there is a fit for everyone.

This guide will shed light on luxury mattresses and help you choose the perfect luxury mattress for a refreshing sleep experience each night.

What are Luxury Mattresses?

Luxury mattresses go beyond basic comfort. They are made from premium materials like Nexa foam, natural latex and gel-infused memory foam, offering superior support, pressure relief, and breathability. These high-quality materials combined with advanced construction techniques like anti-microbial technology translate to unmatched durability and luxurious comfort, ensuring your investment lasts for years.

Studies have shown that a good quality luxury mattress can improve sleep quality by up to 40%, leading to increased energy levels and overall health. This is a pretty good reason to buy luxury mattresses online.

Types of Luxury Mattresses

The world of luxury mattresses offers a variety to suit your sleep preferences. Here are some common types of luxury mattresses you will find online:

• Pro Nexa Foam: Innovated by Sleepwell, best mattress brands in India, Pro Nexa Foam mattress features enhanced comfort, superior spinal support, excellent airflow, and many others that make sleeping a memorable experience.

• Pocket spring Mattresses: The classic choice, featuring high-quality coils for support. Luxury pocket spring mattresses often boast individually wrapped coils for more targeted support and reduced motion transfer.

• Memory Foam Mattresses: Known for its contouring properties, memory foam cradles your body for pressure relief. Luxury versions incorporate advanced cooling technologies to combat heat buildup.

• Latex Mattresses: Naturally hypoallergenic and breathable, latex offers excellent support and bounce. Luxury latex mattresses often use organic or sustainably sourced materials.

• Hybrid Mattresses: These combine the best of both worlds, featuring innerspring cores for support and comfort layers of memory foam or latex for pressure relief.

• Key Factors to Consider When Choosing Luxury Mattresses

Feel and Comfort

High-end mattresses are all about that luxurious feel and ultimate comfort. The moment you touch one, you'll notice the difference. Top brands use premium materials for the mattress covers. Inside, they use top-notch elements like Nexa foam that promise a better night's sleep compared to the cheaper, lower-quality innersprings or foams.

With a luxury mattress, your back, neck, and shoulders will be forever grateful. Plus, these mattresses are designed to be super breathable, so you won’t wake up hot and bothered. Yes, they cost more, but after a few nights, you’ll forget all about the price. And years down the road, you’ll pat yourself on the back for making such a wise investment because they last so long.

Firmness Level

When it comes to firmness, luxury mattresses often offer zoned firmness tailored for each person sharing the bed. There are also ‘flippable’ models with different firmness levels on each side. Investing in a high-end mattress gives you these amazing options. It's definitely worth considering because the right firmness level is crucial for a good night’s sleep, and your partner might have different preferences.

Whether you like your mattress to be soft and plush or firm and supportive, make sure you don’t sacrifice spinal support or comfort. The best way to find the right fit is to try the mattress out. If you’re shopping online, brands like Sleepwell offer you a 100-night trial period so you can test out the mattress before investing.

Density and Thickness

Density and thickness are two key factors you should consider for checking the mattress quality. Often, thicker mattresses are considered luxurious, while thinner mattresses are looked upon as budget-friendly. However, that’s not the case, as sleep technology has evolved over the years, giving rise to comparatively thinner mattresses providing next-level support and plush comfort.

Mattresses less than 8 inches fall under the category of low-profile mattresses, as they feel firm and offer minimal support.

Mattresses ranging from 8-12 inches in thickness are standard, offering a comfortable feel and a durable support core. Anything more than 12 inches are thick or extra thick mattresses. They tend to have more room for comfort and back support, which is perhaps why they have a reputation of luxury. However, not all luxury mattresses are thick or extra thick. Newer luxury mattresses, such as Sleepwell’s Pro Nexa Mattresses, come with the thickness of 5-8 inches.

Evaluating mattress density is another crucial step. That said, it usually applies to only foam mattresses, be it memory, Pro Nexa, or latex. While you can measure the density of your mattress by dividing the total weight of a foam layer by its area in cubic foot, most manufacturers list the density of different materials used in a mattress on the packaging. Generally, foam densities in mattresses range from 1.5 PCF to 5 PCF or more.

For memory foams, higher density means more firmness and better support. These mattresses can also withstand more pressure but have a slow time recovering once the pressure is relieved. Less density mattresses are softer but can’t withstand a lot of pressure, wearing down more quickly than high-density mattresses.

To get the best of both worlds, luxury mattress brands use multiple layers of foams with varying density. For example, Sleepwell Pro Nexa mattresses use Pro Nexa and Quiltec foam as top layers and high-density Pro Nexa foam as support layers, offering 27% faster heat dissipation, 67% better body conformance at any room temperature, and 32% higher pressure relief.

But for innerspring and coil models, thickness is key. Thicker coil mattresses are better for heavier individuals, with thickness ranging typically between ten and fourteen inches, sometimes even up to twenty inches. Regardless of the type, make sure your mattress is at least seven inches thick to comfortably support two adults.

Edge Support

Edge support is all about the mattress's structure or ability to be sturdy. High-edge support enables you to sit on the edge of the mattress without causing it to sink. Pro Nexa Mattresses so far offer the best edge support, thanks to their Engineered Side wall technology and Euro Top Finish.

Next to Pro Nexa, innerspring mattresses usually have the best edge support, thanks to their internal springs and metal frame, preventing sagging when you sit on the edge. Cheaper memory mattresses tend to sag more.

Nexa foam and latex mattresses provide the best edge support, depending on their density and construction. Sleepwell’s Pro Nexa Comfort mattresses are luxury mattresses known for their high-edge support.

Motion isolation

If you share the bed with your partner or pet, you should definitely consider motion isolation in your luxury mattress. This feature minimises the transfer of movement from one side of the mattress to the other. With good motion isolation, you and your partner can move freely without disturbing each other, leading to a more restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

While most luxury mattresses come with motion isolation, those made from latex or pocket springs may not have it at all. That said, memory foam has the worst motion isolation capabilities. Pro Nexa foam mattresses are excellent in keeping motion limited to one side of the bed, owing to their multiple core layers.

Antimicrobial features

While it’s a new sleep technology, it enhances the hygiene and health benefits of luxury mattresses by preventing the growth of bacteria, mould, and allergens. Many luxury mattresses incorporate natural antimicrobial materials like latex or treat fabrics with antimicrobial agents such as silver or copper. These features help create a cleaner sleep environment, reduce allergy symptoms, and control odours, ensuring your mattress remains fresh and healthy for longer.

Longevity & Warranties

When you are investing in a luxury mattress, you want it to last as long as possible. After all, it’s a hefty investment. Considering this, most luxury brands like Sleepwell offer long warranties on their mattresses. These warranties can often last for seven to ten years based on the mattress type and model, giving you peace of mind.

Likewise, luxury mattresses can last a lifetime, offering more value in return. The materials most luxury brands use and their complex production processes may contribute to higher costs, but they also ensure durability and uncompromised comfort for years to come.

You may also find luxury mattresses online a bit budget-friendly because online brands focus on research and development without the overhead costs of physical stores. When shopping for a high-end mattress, you can consider buying it online.

Mattress Brand

Choosing the right mattress brand is as important as selecting the mattress type, material, and firmness. Buying a luxury mattress online from a reputable brand can offer you peace of mind and the best returns through their warranties, customer support, and assurance of quality craftsmanship. A few of the best luxury brands in India are Sleepwell, Kurl-On, Emma, and many others.

Conclusion

Choosing the right luxury mattress is as crucial a step as deciding to replace your standard mattress, owing to its hefty cost. One wrong decision can put your hard-earned money at stake, which is why it’s important to do your homework before you buy mattress online. With this comprehensive guide as your compass, you'll be well on your way to finding the perfect luxury mattress online for a sleep experience like never before.