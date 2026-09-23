Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate Declares Level 1 Results for August 2026 Enterprise Risk Management Foundation Examination

The IRM, headquartered in the UK, established in 1986, is the world’s leading professional certifying body for ERM across 140+ countries and only body to grant Fellowship in ERM.

Speaking on the results, Kosha Parekh, Director - Academics, stated: “Our heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates who cleared the Global Level 1 ERM examination held in August 2026. At IRM India Affiliate, we are committed to empowering the next generation of leaders with the skills, knowledge, and mindset required to make sound, informed decisions in an increasingly uncertain business landscape. By building a strong foundation in enterprise risk management, these professionals are developing the critical thinking, strategic perspective, and decision-making capabilities needed to effectively navigate complex risks, seize opportunities, and create sustainable value across diverse business environments."

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Komaravelli Sucharitha, a student pursuing International Master in Business from SDA Bocconi Asia Center, Mumbai, said: “What I enjoyed most about the certification was that it changed the way I look at risk. It's not just about compliance or ticking boxes, it's about understanding risks early, making better decisions, and using risk as a strategic tool to help businesses grow. This course gave me a much stronger understanding of how to identify, assess, and respond to those risks with greater confidence. It also reinforced my belief that risk management plays a key role in building resilient businesses and supporting sustainable growth. I look forward to pursuing IRM’s Level 2 Qualification and earning the IRMCert designation."

Lakhshana G M, a student pursuing Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IFMR GSB, Krea University, Sri City, said: "The preparation for the examination was not just about studying for a certification, but about developing a better understanding of how organisations identify, assess and respond to uncertainty. The course made me realise that risk management is not only about dealing with problems when they arise, but also about anticipating them, making informed decisions and preparing an organisation to navigate uncertainty effectively. New technologies, changing regulations, geopolitical developments and emerging risks are changing the way organisations operate. This makes risk management an exciting and relevant field for young professionals looking to build meaningful careers. I am grateful to IRM India Affiliate for this learning experience."

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In an increasingly interconnected and uncertain world, individuals and organisations are navigating a growing range of challenges, from cyber risks and supply chain disruptions to climate-related pressures and evolving regulatory requirements. In this environment, risk management can no longer be viewed as a periodic or reactive exercise. It requires a forward-looking approach that builds resilience, strengthens strategic foresight, and enables individuals to adapt effectively to emerging risks that transcend industries and geographies. Today, risk management has become an essential capability for making informed decisions, navigating uncertainty, and creating sustainable value in a rapidly changing world.

IRM’s Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) course is evaluated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India and is recognised by the University of Mumbai as a two-credit open elective under the National Education Policy (NEP). Open to candidates from diverse academic and professional backgrounds, the Level 1 examination builds essential competence in identifying risks, designing effective mitigation strategies, and managing crises. These capabilities are critical to strengthening organisational resilience. The growing need for specialised expertise across supply chain, artificial intelligence, climate, cybersecurity, brand, and regulatory risk domains underscores the rising demand for risk-intelligent professionals.

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IRM’s certification track and programmes, including the GPERM in collaboration with SIBM Pune, equip individuals with essential resilience skills. These programmes help students and professionals cultivate a proactive, risk-aware mindset, enabling them to anticipate challenges, adapt to uncertainty, and strengthen their ability to respond effectively. As they advance in their careers across diverse industries, participants develop the resilience needed to support organisations in navigating complexity, sustaining performance, and building long-term stability. For more information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details, please visit www.theirmindia.org. Students and professionals across India can register for the ERM exams to join a global community of risk-intelligent leaders.