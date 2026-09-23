Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
real estate
Homebuyers, take note! Puravankara plans ₹5,200 crore Greater Noida housing project near airport

Homebuyers, take note! Puravankara plans ₹5,200 crore Greater Noida housing project near airport

The developer intends to position the project as a premium high-rise residential township, leveraging connectivity via the Yamuna Expressway and proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 2:34 PM IST
Homebuyers, take note! Puravankara plans ₹5,200 crore Greater Noida housing project near airportPuravankara secures 13.44-acre plot in Greater Noida

Bengaluru-based realty developer Puravankara Ltd has made its debut in the Delhi-NCR market by acquiring a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida for ₹340 crore. The company plans to develop a large-scale residential project with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of about ₹5,200 crore, reported  by ET.

Advertisement

The land has been allotted to Puravankara’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development Limited, through an e-auction conducted by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited. The plot, located along the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) stretch in Greater Noida, offers a saleable potential of approximately 4.57 million sq ft.

ALSO READ: Most expensive residential unit: All about Dinesh Thakkar who bought ₹711 crore Juhu tower

The acquisition marks Puravankara’s largest land transaction in FY27 so far and forms part of its broader push into high-growth residential markets beyond its traditional strongholds in southern and western India. With this deal, the developer’s FY27 business development pipeline across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru now spans about 10.74 million sq ft of saleable area and an estimated GDV of ₹14,100 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Advertisement

Management view on Greater Noida push

“Greater Noida offers the combination of scale, infrastructure momentum and long-term demand that we look for when entering a new geography,” Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara, said in the company’s announcement. He added that the National Capital Region is among India’s largest and most dynamic real estate markets, and the company had been “deliberate in identifying the right opportunity to establish our presence here.”

The developer intends to position the project as a premium high-rise residential township, leveraging connectivity via the Yamuna Expressway and proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

DO CHECKOUT: Homebuyers take note! New Yamuna city's 10-month roadmap could transform the Yamuna corridor

Market reaction and project scale

Advertisement

Following the announcement on September 22, Puravankara’s shares rose about 1.5–4% during the day, touching an intraday high of ₹223.70 on the BSE, as investors reacted positively to the company’s NCR entry and the size of the GDV pipeline.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more