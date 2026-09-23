Homebuyers, take note! Puravankara plans ₹5,200 crore Greater Noida housing project near airport

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The acquisition marks Puravankara’s largest land transaction in FY27 so far and forms part of its broader push into high-growth residential markets beyond its traditional strongholds in southern and western India. With this deal, the developer’s FY27 business development pipeline across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru now spans about 10.74 million sq ft of saleable area and an estimated GDV of ₹14,100 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

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Management view on Greater Noida push

“Greater Noida offers the combination of scale, infrastructure momentum and long-term demand that we look for when entering a new geography,” Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara, said in the company’s announcement. He added that the National Capital Region is among India’s largest and most dynamic real estate markets, and the company had been “deliberate in identifying the right opportunity to establish our presence here.”

The developer intends to position the project as a premium high-rise residential township, leveraging connectivity via the Yamuna Expressway and proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

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Market reaction and project scale

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Following the announcement on September 22, Puravankara’s shares rose about 1.5–4% during the day, touching an intraday high of ₹223.70 on the BSE, as investors reacted positively to the company’s NCR entry and the size of the GDV pipeline.