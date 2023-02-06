Introducing India's Hair Growth Queen- Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, a new ray of hope for Hair loss patients

Hair loss is a global pandemic and according to published reports more than 35 million men and 21 million women worldwide experience hair loss*. In India over 150 million Indians in their early their 20s suffer from Hair fall which translates to 9/10 Indians face genetic hair fall atleast once in their lifetime**. This is a concerning trend.

Addressing this challenge is India's topmost hair specialist Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, popularly called Hair Growth Queen of India, who is also a new ray of hope for millions of hair loss patients worldwide. Her signature FDA approved, non-surgical, Hair Growth BoosterTM is the hope for such patients worldwide. Her path breaking treatment has helped improve the lives of over 30,000+ patients globally including countries like United States, Canada, Australia, Middle East and Asia Pacific region suffering from severe hair loss through her online consultation.

Another unique feature of this treatment is that the person can have an online consultation. and does not need to be physically present. This is also the reason that patients from around the globe are availing the treatment at the comfort of their homes.

Her non-surgical and exclusive treatment has replaced surgical intervention and undergoing any pain related to surgery for her patients. Dr Stuti’s Clinics: The Elements of Aesthetics, is a well-established chain of clinics in Indian cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Jabalpur, & Balaghat and more centres are being introduced in major cities like Pune, Chennai & Bangalore to increase the reach of her treatment benefiting patients pan India.

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla has received many an International and domestic recognitions including: Power Woman Award in the Medical field of Hair Sciences and the award for excellence in Non-Surgical Hair Restoration in 2020 in India and also the recipient of Youngest Dermatologist of India in 2017 by the Indian Leadership Conclave.

Andrew Henry from New York, USA was suffering from advanced baldness had lost all hopes until he met Dr Stuti through the online consultation. He says it was a life-changing experience as he could see a great improvement in hair density and could restore his hairline within 4 months. Her path breaking superior technology has been a boon and many such hair loss patients from all parts of the world, are being successfully treated by her signature non-surgical hair growth treatment through online consultation.

Many patients in whom hair transplantation surgeries can’t be performed due to advance baldness are being treated satisfactorily by Dr Stuti's non-surgical hair growth treatment. Cases of the most advanced grade of baldness, hereditary hair loss, very rare genetic hair loss, hormonal & PCOD related hair loss, have been successfully treated by her.

Dr Stuti' s academic qualifications include a post-graduation in Dermatology from India, 4 International fellowships: Fellowship in Advanced Skin Health Treatments at Dr ZeinObagi Centre, Los Angeles, USA. Fellowship in Cosmetic Dermatology- Dr Gold Skin Care Centre, Nashville, United States of America. Fellowship in Dermatosurgery- National Skin Centre, Singapore and Fellowship in Lasers- Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok.

To know more about Dr Stuti Khare Shukla's treatment, you can visit her Instagram and YouTube channel

Book an appointment to consult her call or preferably WhatsApp on +916261967835