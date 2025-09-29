Business Today
 Ksolves India Limited Honored as “Odoo Best Partner India 2025” at Odoo Experience

Recognized at Odoo Experience 2025 for Best ERP Implementation Services.

  • Updated Sep 29, 2025 3:08 PM IST
Ksolves India Limited has earned the prestigious title of “Odoo Best Partner India 2025” during the Odoo Awards Ceremony at the annual Odoo Experience 2025 held in Brussels, Belgium. This recognition highlights Ksolves’ exceptional expertise in ERP implementations and its commitment to delivering outstanding client service.

Over the years, Ksolves has collaborated with organizations across a wide range of industries, helping them streamline operations and drive digital transformation through tailored enterprise software solutions. Speaking on the achievement, Om Prakash Maurya, ERP Delivery Head at Ksolves India Limited, said: “This recognition reflects our team's work and our clients' trust in our capabilities. Our focus has been on delivering value to our clients through our ERP implementations."

The Odoo Best Partner awards celebrate excellence within the global partner ecosystem, evaluating nominees based on their customer success stories, technical expertise, and active participation in the Odoo community.

Reflecting on the win, Ratan Srivastava, Founder & CEO of Ksolves, added, "This recognition belongs to our team and the clients who have worked with us.” Additionally, he stated, "We appreciate the support from the technology community."

About Ksolves

Ksolves India Limited is a global technology solutions provider that delivers comprehensive services in Software Engineering, ERP Implementations, RFP Consulting, Digital Transformation, Data & Intelligence, and Operations Management. The company’s expertise spans Big Data, AI/ML, CRM, ERP, and DevOps, helping enterprises modernize operations and accelerate growth.

In addition to consulting and implementation services, Ksolves develops innovative Odoo products. Its flagship offering, Dashboard Ninja, is among the leading Odoo applications for advanced analytics and interactive visualizations.

Headquartered in India with offices in the USA and the UAE, Ksolves collaborates with businesses worldwide to design, deploy, and maintain cutting-edge technology solutions that drive measurable transformation.

Media Contact

Kirti Sharma
Business Development Head
Ksolves India Limited
Phone: 1800 121 0218, +1 (646) 203-1075, +91 8527471031
Email: sales@ksolves.com
Website: www.ksolves.com

