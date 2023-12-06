LetsFAME, the ultimate networking app for film and media, surpasses 500,000 users in one month; plans to secure 50 crores in seed funding

LetsFAME, the world's premier professional networking and talent hiring platform dedicated to Media and Entertainment industry professionals, proudly announces an extraordinary achievement: surpassing an astounding 500,000 user milestone within just one month! This accomplishment solidifies LetsFAME as a global LinkedIn-like network for Media and Entertainment professionals while revolutionising how film professionals connect, collaborate, and earn wide acclaim from users across the globe. Building on this remarkable achievement, LetsFAME is actively engaged in talks with investment companies and top celebrities in Mumbai to secure 50 crores in seed funding. This injection of capital is poised to play a vital role in expanding LetsFAME's reach throughout India and key international markets, including the USA, the Middle East, Europe, and Korea.

Ajmal Aboobucker, the Founder and CEO of LetsFAME, captures the platform's essence by commenting, "Our accomplishment of surpassing 500,000 users within just one month demonstrates LetsFAME's dedication to changing the entertainment industry. Technology can transform our world; why not leverage it to enhance our creative industry? The platform is here to transform entertainment sector communication by offering better, more transparent and more direct channels of dialogue between artists and fans alike. This milestone represents more than just a numerical accomplishment; it represents a monumental leap towards recognising talented professionals, expanding career development pathways for professionals, and creating more job opportunities within the entertainment sector.”

This success is deeply rooted in its dynamic networking ecosystem, which offers unprecedented accessibility. Users have praised the platform for how “life changing” it is to quickly and efficiently assembling high-quality teams, reducing the time required to initiate and complete projects—an achievement that highlights LetsFAME's core brand ideology: to redefine the "find & hire" process within the entertainment industry.

Alongside the remarkable milestone, the platform is gearing up to launch a revolutionary boot camp in collaboration with an established production company and feature an exciting 'Shark

Tank' experience for emerging talent. Furthermore, it plans to introduce a vertical short film festival, a concept never done before and host an awards event that redefines conventional awards ceremony experiences in Mumbai. The platform’s impact can best be demonstrated through user testimonials that highlight its transformative effect on life and careers. Users emphasize its rapid team assembly for short and feature films, the transformative connections formed with industry directors through LetsFAME, and how talents are discovered and opportunities opened up by it.

As part of the strategic expansion plan, the groundbreaking platform seeks to establish a solid presence in India by 2024 through star-studded events, award ceremonies and talent hunt competitions. Furthermore, collaboration with prominent celebrities as brand ambassadors may also prove effective, thus ensuring talent across India, even in remote locations, receives recognition and an equal shot at the opportunities that they deserve. Moreover, it stands out as an innovative entertainment industry platform with 100,000+ downloads in its first 60 days - an astounding achievement for any platform of its type worldwide. What sets the platform apart from similar apps is its dedication to solving industry pain points, making it the go-to place for verified talents and recruiters alike - with over 10,000 users having found their first opportunity through LetsFAME itself.

Ajmal Aboobucker adds, "We are proud to bring the LetsFAME app to the world, revolutionizing the entertainment industry and changing the lives of everyone involved. In an era of technology and AI, LetsFAME solves the simple yet critical problem of connecting talents with the right channels, ultimately making the industry more efficient."

As LetsFAME looks to expand its presence across India in 2024 and venture into the USA, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, China, and Korea in 2025, it remains true to its goal of offering better, more transparent communication systems within the entertainment industry. LetsFAME stands as not simply another platform but is rather acting as a change agent that influences its surroundings for decades to come.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/Letsfame