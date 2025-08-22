Lifecode Recognized as India’s Best Genetic Counselling and Consulting Company, Launches India’s Most Detailed DNA Test with Personalized Health Plans

Lifecode, the best genetic counselling and consulting company in India, Redefines Preventive Health by launching the “India’s Most Detailed DNA Test”, now enhanced with personalized nutrition and lifestyle plans. Available exclusively at Lifecode.life, this advanced whole-genome sequencing service analyzes 26,617 genes to deliver unmatched insights into health risks, nutrition, fitness, drug response, skin health, and more. By combining global-standard genetic science with expert-led health guidance, Lifecode empowers individuals to make informed, proactive choices that support long-term wellness and disease prevention.

From identifying predispositions to diseases, to unlocking fitness potential, and creating customized meal plans based on your genes, Lifecode is transforming the way India takes charge of its health.

A New Chapter in Personalized Health

With awareness of preventive healthcare on the rise, Indian consumers are more eager than ever to understand their unique biology and take actionable steps to improve their well-being. Lifecode answers this need by offering the most comprehensive and medically actionable genetic test in the country, powered by global-standard science and unmatched genetic insights.

Unlike traditional DNA tests that look at only a few thousand variants or focus on ancestry and cosmetic traits, Lifecode examines 26,617 genes across the full human genome for every individual. This detailed report covers health risks, drug responses, nutrition, fitness, skin, aging, and more, giving you a complete view of your DNA blueprint.

What makes it even more powerful is the inclusion of personalized plans created by experts in nutrition, fitness, and medical genetics. You not only understand your genetic data but also gain clear, practical steps to apply it to your everyday life.

What Sets Lifecode Apart from Others?

In a fast-growing and competitive genetic testing industry, Lifecode stands out for its accuracy, depth, and personalization. Here is why we are in a league of our own:

World-Class Laboratory Facilities:

Every Lifecode sample is processed in one of the world’s most advanced genetic laboratories, equipped with state-of-the-art sequencing technology. This ensures high accuracy, complete confidentiality, and compliance with global quality standards.

Whole-Body DNA Sequencing (26,617 Genes):

Most services focus on a few genes or limited panels. Lifecode goes further, examining all 26,617 genes in the human body for a truly complete genetic picture.

80 Million+ Polymorphisms & Mutations Analyzed:

We scan more than 80 million polymorphisms and mutations, uncovering insights into disease risks, nutritional needs, drug metabolism, and other key health traits with unmatched precision.

2.2 Million Genetic Tests Completed:

Our track record includes over 2.2 million completed genetic tests. This deep experience allows us to deliver accurate, validated results that healthcare professionals and families trust.

World’s Largest Genomic Dataset – 25 Million Records:

Backed by 25 million genomic records, Lifecode holds the largest genomic database in the world. This scale enables AI-enhanced health recommendations based on real, anonymized population data.

Your Health, Decoded: What You’ll Learn

Every Lifecode DNA test goes far beyond ancestry. Here is what you can expect:

Health Risk Assessment

Understand your risk for more than 100 hereditary conditions, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Your genetic profile can offer early insights that support timely prevention and better health planning.

Personalized Nutrition Plan

Discover which foods work best for your body, which nutrients you may be more likely to lack, and whether you have sensitivities to caffeine, alcohol, gluten, or dairy. Receive a meal plan designed specifically for your genetic makeup.

Fitness Optimization

Learn how your body responds to different forms of exercise. Whether your goal is weight loss, muscle gain, or improved endurance, Lifecode provides insights to help you train smarter.

Pharmacogenomics

Your DNA influences how your body processes medications. We analyze your genetic response to commonly prescribed drugs, helping doctors make treatment decisions that are both safer and more effective.

Skin and Aging Insights

Find out how your genes impact skin elasticity, collagen breakdown, and photoaging. Receive tailored advice on skincare routines and anti-aging strategies based on your unique biology.

Mental Health Traits

Understand genetic links to anxiety, depression, ADHD, and sleep disorders. Use these insights to work with your care team in building a personalized mental wellness approach.

A Report That Speaks to You

Many people receive genetic reports filled with technical jargon they cannot easily understand or apply. Lifecode changes that by delivering a clear, easy-to-follow report, paired with a live consultation with a certified genetics counselor or health coach. You walk away not only with valuable insights but also with a practical plan you can act on.

Our post-test support includes:

1-on-1 consultation with our genetic counselling expert to explain your results and answer questions

with our genetic counselling expert to explain your results and answer questions Personalized diet and fitness plans tailored to your genetic profile

tailored to your genetic profile Actionable recommendations that you can start implementing right away

that you can start implementing right away Lifetime access to your report for reference whenever you need it

to your report for reference whenever you need it Free updates as new research and genetic discoveries become available

Empowering India, One Genome at a Time

Lifecode is more than a genetic testing company. We are a partner in health transformation with a mission to make world-class genomic science accessible to every Indian household, regardless of location or language.

We work alongside certified doctors, dietitians, and fitness experts across the country to help people put their genetic knowledge into action. Whether you are planning a family, managing a chronic illness, or simply aiming to live healthier, Lifecode gives you the tools to make informed choices rooted in your unique biology.

Who Should Take This Test?

Lifecode is ideal for:

Health-conscious individuals looking to optimize their lifestyle

looking to optimize their lifestyle Couples planning a baby who want genetic clarity before starting a family

who want genetic clarity before starting a family People with a family history of genetic diseases

of genetic diseases Athletes and fitness enthusiasts aiming to improve performance

aiming to improve performance Anyone curious about their body’s genetic blueprint

There is no age restriction. We even offer family bundles so that everyone, from children to grandparents, can benefit from these life-changing insights.

How It Works

Order Online: Visit Lifecode.life and book your DNA kit. Collect Your Sample: Use our at-home saliva collection kit—no needles, no fuss. Ship Back: Send the sample using the pre-paid courier. Get Results: Your report and personalized plans will be ready in 4–5 weeks. 1-on-1 Consult: Speak with our team to understand your report in depth.

Backed by Science. Driven by Purpose.

Lifecode’s team brings together molecular biologists, clinical geneticists, dietitians, and AI specialists who share one mission: to make the power of DNA accessible to all. Our testing protocols are rooted in peer-reviewed research and align with global bioethics and privacy standards.

We value your trust. Your genome belongs to you, and we keep it safe. We never sell or share your data without your explicit consent.

Availability

The Lifecode DNA test is now available across India with free shipping. We also accept international orders. To make results easy to understand, reports are available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and other regional languages.

To place your order or learn more, visit www.lifecode.life

Media Contact:

Lifecode PR Team

📧 care@lifecode.life

📞 +91-893-988-8398

🌐 www.lifecode.life

📍 Chennai, India

About Lifecode:

Lifecode is a leading genetic counselling and consulting company in India with health-tech innovators dedicated to transforming healthcare through advanced genomics. As India’s leader in detailed DNA testing, Lifecode empowers individuals with precise, actionable health insights, making wellness personal, preventive, and proactive.