India’s healthy snacking market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by a growing wave of health-conscious consumers and changing food preferences. Valued at over ₹30,000 crore in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the next five years, the segment is seeing rapid evolution. In the post-pandemic era, consumers are no longer satisfied with snacks that are merely tasty and convenient - they’re actively seeking options that are clean-label, functional, and guilt-free. The rise of e-commerce and quick commerce platforms has further catalysed this shift, enabling direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to reach targeted, health-aware audiences across both urban and emerging markets.

Amid this evolution stands WellBe Foods, a Bengaluru-based clean-label snacking brand founded by serial entrepreneur Gaurav Manchanda, who is well-known for establishing The Organic World, a retail chain of organic and natural products. Launched with a bold vision to make clean and conscious eating more authentic and accessible, WellBe is quickly gaining traction for reimagining India’s favourite snacks, without compromising on taste or transparency.

“We saw a clear gap in the market - there simply weren’t enough truly clean snack options that didn’t compromise on flavour,” says Manchanda, Founder and Director of WellBe Foods. “So we set out to change that.”

At the heart of the brand is the #WellBePromise: Deliciously Good, Honestly Made, NoNasties. This clean-label commitment eliminates seven categories of harmful additives, including artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners, synthetic preservatives, high-fructose syrups, and chemically refined oils.

“Consumers today are reading labels, seeking plant-based, high-protein, clean options, and are willing to pay a premium for snacks that reflect their values,” says Manchanda. “But the next wave of growth won’t just come from metros. As awareness and digital access rise, we see huge potential in Tier 2 and 3 cities.”

The company’s product range includes traditional favourites with a twist—like Red Rice Murukku, Onion Kodbale, and PeriPeriChakli - all made from nutrient-rich ingredients like red rice flour, flaxseeds, and physically refined rice bran oil. Importantly, there’s no maida, palm oil, or synthetic preservatives in any product.

“Indian consumers have grown up on a certain taste profile, so the key is not to radically shift behaviour but to offer familiar favourites in a cleaner avatar,” says Manchanda. “We’re redefining clean and conscious snacking for Indian consumers by proving that great taste and real nutrition can—and should—go hand in hand.”

What also distinguishes WellBe Foods is its first-mover advantage in general trade. While most D2C brands focus primarily on digital channels, WellBe is aggressively expanding into kirana stores and modern trade - organising an otherwise fragmented and opaque segment.

“We believe clean eating shouldn’t be limited to premium consumers in metros,” says Manchanda. “That’s why we’ve launched smaller better-for-you snacks at affordable price points and made strategic investments in supply chain efficiencies to ensure we reach wider demographics—especially in general trade, and serve both the urban millennial and the everyday household.”

Of course, balancing clean-label values with taste and affordability remains a key challenge. “Most conventional snacks rely on ultra-processed ingredients for taste, texture, and shelf life,” Manchanda says. “Replacing them with wholesome alternatives while still delivering flavour requires deep R&D and constant innovation, which is what we do at WellBe Foods.”

Despite the proliferation of brands making “healthy” claims, Manchanda believes few are truly clean. "In a crowded market full of health claims, we’ve chosen to stand apart with real transparency. Our ‘No Nasties Ever’ commitment is not just a tagline — it’s the foundation of everything we make.”

Looking ahead, Manchanda sees four major drivers shaping the future of healthy snacking in India: preventive wellness through food, protein-forward offerings, regional format innovation, and hyper-personalised nutrition. WellBe plans to expand its product portfolio along these lines while increasing distribution in both digital and physical retail formats.

“The future belongs to brands that are transparent, scalable, and truly consumer-first. At WellBe, that’s the path we’re committed to.” says Manchanda.