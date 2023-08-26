Reasons to use an EMI calculator to determine your personal loan EMIs

Many individuals frequently opt for unsecured personal loans to finance their diverse requirements. Personal loans have emerged as the favoured financial resource, assisting people in fulfilling a range of necessities, whether it entails covering wedding expenses, undertaking home renovations, or addressing unforeseen medical bills. However, it's important to clearly understand your financial responsibilities before committing to a personal loan.

This is where an EMI calculator comes in handy. A personal loan calculator is a simple and user-friendly tool crafted to compute your estimated EMI expenditure. This tool assists you in making informed choices and choosing the most suitable loan alternative based on your requirements.

Read on to discover five key reasons to opt for a personal loan EMI calculator:

1. Time-saving

Using a personal loan EMI calculator might help you save a lot of time and effort. You can rapidly calculate your EMI by entering the loan amount, loan tenure, and interest rate into the appropriate sections on the calculator. This facilitates EMI calculation and provides quick, precise results. You can even experiment with different loan amounts and tenure options to have a better idea of the loan amount based on your ability to repay the loan in EMIs.

2. Accurate results

While manually calculating EMIs, there is always a chance of making a mistake. This can negatively affect your monthly expenditure goals. The precision of the data provided by a personal loan EMI calculator is one of its main advantages. Principal, tenure, and interest rate are the three components that go into the personal loan EMI calculator's formula. You can be certain that the results are accurate and that you will know exactly how much you must spend each month if you use this.

3. Eliminates the risk factor

The use of a personal loan EMI calculator could potentially help you avoid unfavourable financial inconsistencies. For instance, manually calculating EMIs might lead to misjudging the impact of interest on a loan. Conversely, a personal loan EMI calculator takes all factors into account, ensuring precise outcomes. This simplifies budgeting and assures that unexpected expenses won't catch you off guard.

4. Provides repayment process information

Additionally, an EMI Calculator provides an amortisation table that illustrates the loan amount's distribution throughout the loan term. This table outlines the proportions of principal and interest payments, highlighting their impact on each EMI. The figures presented in the table are accurate and can also be advantageous for planning prepayments.

5. Easy access

Accessing a personal loan EMI calculator is incredibly convenient. Many financial institutions and online platforms provide free EMI calculators that can be accessed from the comfort of your home. All you need is an internet connection and a device, such as a computer or a smartphone. This accessibility allows you to calculate EMIs whenever you need them, without the need for complex software or specialized knowledge.

Lenders such as Bajaj Finance Limited provide personal loans of up to Rs. 40 lakh, with the funds being disbursed into your account within 24 hours* of loan approval. Along with their diverse range of offerings, they also offer a host of different tools like the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan EMI Calculator on their official website. You're only required to input three essential details to determine your monthly instalments – the desired loan amount, the applicable interest rate, and the chosen tenure.

You have the flexibility to adjust the EMI according to your repayment capacity. If you choose to extend the tenure, your EMIs will decrease, and vice versa. You can easily achieve this by modifying the corresponding fields within the EMI calculator. Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to calculate your personal loan EMIs in a seamless manner.