Renowned Life Coach Aman Hora's TEDx Talk Unpacks ‘S.H.I.F.T.’ Framework to Break the ‘Self-Talk Trap’

At the recent TEDx Greenfield, Ms. Aman Hora, Founder & Director of Empower 2 B The Best, a renowned life coach and mind coach, delivered an impactful talk titled Shift the Inner Voice That Transforms Your Life. Drawing from her journey and extensive professional experience, she explored the “Self-Talk Trap” — the quiet, constant inner dialogue that shapes how we think, feel, and act. She revealed how her past struggles with self-doubt, fear, and feeling “not enough” led to overwhelm, and how changing the silent stories in her mind became the turning point in her life.

Advertisement

Central to her message was the S.H.I.F.T. framework: Silence the noise, Hear your inner voice, Intend consciously, Frame your language, Trust the process, and Take aligned action. She explained that this simple yet powerful model helps individuals navigate a world full of distractions, break free from limiting self-talk, and reconnect with their authentic selves.

Licensed and organised by Ms. Priyanka Behl, TEDx Greenfield featured a diverse line-up of entrepreneurs, educators, artists, and changemakers, each contributing their unique perspective to a vibrant celebration of ideas worth spreading.

The emotional peak of Ms. Hora’s address was a story from her recent workshop with nearly 200 inmates at Tihar Jail, Delhi. Many shared that the process helped them release long-held stories of shame, fear, and guilt. Many felt free for the first time, making them feel their inner power. Her closing reminder struck a universal chord: “Your life isn’t built on what happens to you; it is built on what you tell yourself about what happens.