Royal Sundaram appoints Vedanarayanan Seshadri as the new managing director

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited is happy to announce the appointment of Mr. Vedanarayanan Seshadri (Veda) as the Managing Director starting 28th May 2025.

Veda, brings over 30 years of BFSI sector experience, including 15 years in insurance leadership roles. His expertise includes insurance distribution, driving profitable growth, and digital transformation enabled customer experience improvements. He holds degrees in engineering, marketing, finance, and an advanced management programme from INSEAD, France.

Commenting on the development, Mr Harsha Viji, Executive Vice-Chairman, Sundaram Finance said, "Veda brings over 30 years of experience in the BFSI sector, including senior roles in life and general insurance. His deep understanding of the insurance market, customer preferences, and leadership skills will benefit him in this new role. Given the evolving insurance landscape and digital advancements, Veda is well-placed to lead Royal Sundaram's growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Vedanarayanan Seshadri stated, "I am honoured to lead Royal Sundaram into its next phase. Royal Sundaram is renowned for its values, professionalism, and customer-centric approach. I am confident that, with the dedicated team and the unwavering support from the board and stakeholders, we will achieve substantial growth while preserving our fundamental principles."

About Royal Sundaram

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited became India’s first private sector general insurance company to be licensed by the IRDAI in October 2000. The company is promoted by Sundaram Finance Limited, one of India’s most respected Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). In February 2019, it partnered with Ageas Insurance International N.V., a global insurance group based in Belgium, which acquired a 40% equity stake in Royal Sundaram. Following this transaction, Sundaram Finance holds 50%, Ageas Insurance holds 40%, and the remaining 10% is held by other Indian shareholders.

Royal Sundaram offers a comprehensive suite of general insurance solutions across motor, health, personal accident, corporate, and home insurance segments. The company continues to invest in a strong service infrastructure, leveraging both agent-led and digital distribution networks. Today, Royal Sundaram is a truly pan-India, multi-platform "phygital" insurer with a presence across diverse markets, enabled by an extensive distribution ecosystem.

At Royal Sundaram, every product and service is built with a deep understanding of the customers’ needs, ensuring a seamless, transparent, and hassle-free insurance experience. From easy policy issuance to swift claim settlements, the company remains committed to delivering a customer-first experience, keeping the satisfaction and well-being of its clients at the heart of everything it does. For more information, visit www.royalsundaram.in.