Sanjay Nigam Attends Manish Malhotra’s Event at Dubai Fashion Week

Sanjay Nigam, the renowned fashion entrepreneur and founder of the *Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF),* made appearances at Dubai Fashion Week attending the highly anticipated Manish Malhotra event. A trailblazer in the Indian fashion industry, Nigam’s presence at this prestigious event highlights his continued support for global collaborations and his dedication to raising India’s fashion profile on the world stage.



As a key figure reshaping India’s fashion landscape, Nigam’s work has focused on blending commerce with creativity. He has been instrumental in creating business opportunities for emerging designers through Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, which provides them with the necessary resources, funding, and mentorship to scale their businesses. His attendance at Dubai Fashion Week underscores his belief in the importance of fostering international relationships and expanding India’s influence in global fashion.



“It is a true pleasure to be here at Dubai Fashion Week, particularly to witness the brilliance of Manish Malhotra’s showcase. His designs continue to define elegance and innovation, and I’m honored to be part of such an inspiring event,” said Sanjay Nigam.



Sanjay Nigam’s presence at such high-profile events further solidifies his role as a visionary in the fashion industry, committed to building a sustainable and profitable fashion ecosystem that benefits designers, entrepreneurs, and the broader industry.