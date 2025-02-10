scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
IMPACT FEATURE
Sanjay Nigam Attends Manish Malhotra’s Event at Dubai Fashion Week

Feedback

Sanjay Nigam Attends Manish Malhotra’s Event at Dubai Fashion Week

As a key figure reshaping India’s fashion landscape, Nigam’s work has focused on blending commerce with creativity.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sanjay Nigam at Dubai Fashion Week Sanjay Nigam at Dubai Fashion Week

Sanjay Nigam, the renowned fashion entrepreneur and founder of the *Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF),* made appearances at Dubai Fashion Week attending the highly anticipated Manish Malhotra event. A trailblazer in the Indian fashion industry, Nigam’s presence at this prestigious event highlights his continued support for global collaborations and his dedication to raising India’s fashion profile on the world stage.
 
As a key figure reshaping India’s fashion landscape, Nigam’s work has focused on blending commerce with creativity. He has been instrumental in creating business opportunities for emerging designers through Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, which provides them with the necessary resources, funding, and mentorship to scale their businesses. His attendance at Dubai Fashion Week underscores his belief in the importance of fostering international relationships and expanding India’s influence in global fashion.
 
“It is a true pleasure to be here at Dubai Fashion Week, particularly to witness the brilliance of Manish Malhotra’s showcase. His designs continue to define elegance and innovation, and I’m honored to be part of such an inspiring event,” said Sanjay Nigam.
 
Sanjay Nigam’s presence at such high-profile events further solidifies his role as a visionary in the fashion industry, committed to building a sustainable and profitable fashion ecosystem that benefits designers, entrepreneurs, and the broader industry.

Published on: Feb 10, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement