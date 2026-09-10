SK Minerals & Additives Limited enters into Technical and Commercial co-operation and collaboration agreement with iPOOL srl, Italy

The cooperation and collaboration brings together complementary technical expertise and market capabilities, with the objective of developing innovative, high-performance and application-oriented flame-retardant solutions. The collaboration will focus on joint R&D initiatives, technical development, formulation support, application development and identification of new commercial opportunities, with particular emphasis on evolving customer requirements and next-generation material solutions.

Through this strategic collaboration, the Company expects to further strengthen its technical capabilities, application-development expertise and innovation platform, while enhancing its R&D capabilities and infrastructure. The collaboration is also expected to support the accelerated development and commercialisation of value-added products for high-growth and technology-intensive applications.

The partnership is expected to create opportunities across a range of specialised applications, particularly in the wire & cable, electric vehicle (EV) and automotive sectors, where demand for advanced flame-retardant materials and compounds is being driven by increasing requirements for safety, performance, sustainability and regulatory compliance.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Mohit Jindal, Managing Director, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with iPOOL, S.r.l., which represents an important milestone in our journey towards building a stronger, technology-led and innovation-driven business. We believe that innovation and technological collaboration will be key drivers of our next phase of growth. Our collaboration with IPOOL will enable us to further strengthen our R&D capabilities, accelerate product development and pursue new opportunities in high-value specialty material applications.

We look forward to working closely with iPOOL on joint research and development, technical cooperation and collaboration. By bringing together our capabilities, experience and market understanding, we aim to accelerate innovation and develop products that address the evolving performance, safety and regulatory requirements of our customers, particularly across the wire & cable, EV and automotive industries.

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We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Camillo Cardelli from iPOOL, S.r.l. for the trust and confidence placed in us. We view this collaboration not merely as a commercial association, but as an opportunity to build a long-term technology and innovation partnership that can support sustainable growth and create meaningful value for all our stakeholders.

We are confident that this collaboration will strengthen our R&D and application-development capabilities, expand our technological horizons and enable us to participate more meaningfully in emerging, high-value industrial opportunities. As we continue to invest in innovation and develop increasingly sophisticated material solutions, collaborations of this nature will remain an important part of our growth strategy.”

About iPOOL srl.

iPOOL srl. is an Italian technology and consultancy company founded in 2011 as a spin-off of the Institute for

Chemical-Physical Processes of the National Research Council (CNR) of Pisa. Built on a strong scientific and technical foundation, iPOOL provides specialised consultancy and solutions to public and private organisations across areas including environmental protection, safety and advanced material technologies. The company operates with a qualified team of experts and maintains an ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system.

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Through its Materials Division, iPOOL brings significant expertise across the cable and polymer industries, covering raw materials for PVC and HFFR cable compounds, compounding equipment, extrusion optimisation, flame-retardant additives for PVC and halogen-free compounds, laboratory testing equipment, technical training and international fire-testing standards, including the European CPR.

iPOOL also supports the development and market introduction of new materials and additives, positioning it as a technically strong partner for innovative and sustainable polymer solutions.

About SK Minerals & Additives Ltd.

SK Minerals & Additives Limited is an Indian specialty chemicals and additives company based in Punjab, India, focused on developing and supplying innovative solutions for modern industrial applications. The Company has evolved from its roots in feed additives into a technology-driven manufacturer with a strong focus on halogen-free flame-retardant additives, food additives, and industrial and specialty chemicals. Its products cater to the evolving requirements of industries including automotive, electrical and electronics, cables, construction, food and other industrial sectors.

With a strong emphasis on R&D, innovation, sustainability and customer-oriented technical solutions, SK Minerals is focused on developing high-performance additives that meet international quality and performance requirements.

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The Company operates its manufacturing facility in Khanna, Punjab, with a corporate presence in Punjab, and is focused on expanding its market presence across India and international markets.

Strategic Collaboration

The collaboration between iPOOL srl., Italy, and SK Minerals & Additives Limited, India, brings together iPOOL’s technical expertise in polymer materials, HFFR compounds and flame-retardant applications with SK Minerals’ manufacturing capabilities and innovative additive solutions. The partnership is aimed at creating new opportunities for technical development, product optimisation and market expansion in high-performance and halogen-free material solutions.

