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Coal India shares: Brokerage upgrades stock to 'Add'; check target price

Coal India shares: Brokerage upgrades stock to 'Add'; check target price

COALINDIA431.00(2.56%)

Equirus said CIL's production declined 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 267.5 million tonnes (mt) during the first five months of FY27. However, dispatches increased 6.7 per cent YoY to 322.9 mt, resulting in a sharp drawdown in pithead inventories.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Coal India shares: Brokerage upgrades stock to 'Add'; check target priceThe brokerage expects tighter coal availability to support higher e-auction premiums in the coming months.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has secured a rating upgrade from Equirus Securities, which raised its recommendation on the state-owned coal producer to 'Add' from 'Reduce'.

Equirus said CIL's production declined 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 267.5 million tonnes (mt) during the first five months of FY27. However, dispatches increased 6.7 per cent YoY to 322.9 mt, resulting in a sharp drawdown in pithead inventories.

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"Thermal power generation increased 9.9 per cent YoY in 5MFY27, while power plant coal inventories declined to ~23 mt (~8 days), tightening domestic coal availability," Equirus said.

The brokerage expects tighter coal availability to support higher e-auction premiums in the coming months. It estimates premiums could rise from around 45-50 per cent currently to 75-80 per cent or higher, creating upside risk to earnings.

Equirus has valued the stock at five times one-year forward EV/EBITDA to arrive at its December 2027 target price of Rs 450.

Separately, Nuvama Institutional Equities recently upgraded Coal India to 'Hold' from its earlier rating and raised its target price to Rs 454 from Rs 396.

Nuvama expects CIL's volumes to recover over the coming months, supported by strong thermal power generation, restocking of inventories at power plants, lower coal imports and a steady market share for captive coal producers.

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The brokerage noted that the company's coal volume increased 6.7 per cent YoY during April-August 2026, although the growth was on a low base.

"We expect CIL's volume to rise ~8 per cent over Sep–March 2027 to cater to restocking as well as actual demand from power plants. We thus increase FY27E/28E volume by 1.9 per cent each to 793mt/825mt (5 per cent volume CAGR over FY26–28E)," Nuvama said.

Nuvama has based its revised target price on five times FY28E enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA).

Meanwhile, CIL shares were last seen trading 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 432.85.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 11:12 AM IST
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