Parag Milk Foods shares surge 8% on foray into snacking category

"The launch builds on Avvatar’s growing portfolio of protein powders, ready-to-drink beverages and bars, with snacking emerging as the latest avenue to expand protein consumption. Together, these formats enable Avvatar to address a wider range of nutrition needs and consumption occasions, making protein a more relevant part of everyday food choices," it aid.

Available in Magic Masala and Pudina, Avvatar Popped Chips are non-fried and offer 10 grams of protein per 30 grams pack, priced at Rs 60, with no added sugar, no palm oil and no preservatives.

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The products, Parag Milk said are available on Avvatar website, Quick Commerce, Vending Machines and General Trade and Modern Trade.

"The new offering brings Avvatar’s protein proposition into a familiar snacking format, extending the brand beyond traditional active nutrition," ir said.

Executive Director Akshali Shah said the launch marks an important step in Parag Milk Foods’ evolution from a dairy-led company to a broader nutrition-led food business.

"We see a significant opportunity to take our expertise in dairy and protein and build it into categories that are increasingly relevant to the way consumers eat today. With Avvatar, we are extending protein beyond traditional nutrition formats and into everyday consumption occasions, including snacking," Shah said.

The ambition, Shah explained, is to build a holistic protein ecosystem that brings together nutrition, convenience and accessibility across formats and lifestyles. Entering snacking is therefore not simply an extension of our portfolio; it is a strategic step towards creating a larger, more contemporary food and nutrition business with protein at its core."