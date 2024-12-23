Two99 Transforms Community Engagement for Educational Institutions, Driving Retention and Loyalty

In a competitive education landscape, fostering strong community engagement among students, parents, and alumni is critical for retention and long-term success. However, many schools and colleges struggle to build meaningful connections, leading to disengagement and lower retention rates. Two99, a leader in innovative marketing solutions, is helping educational institutions overcome this challenge by creating vibrant, contributing communities that drive engagement, loyalty, and referrals.

The Challenge: Lack of Community Engagement and Retention

Despite the central role that students, parents, and alumni play in an institution’s ecosystem, many schools and colleges fail to engage these groups effectively. A lack of communication and interactive platforms often results in disconnection and diminished loyalty, ultimately impacting retention rates and referral growth.

The Solution: Two99’s Community-Building Framework

Two99 leverages its expertise in community development to help educational institutions foster deeper engagement and long-term loyalty among their key stakeholders.

Key Initiatives Include:

Contributing Communities:

Two99 builds thriving communities using platforms such as WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and private forums, offering tailored engagement strategies to connect students, parents, and alumni. These communities encourage real-time interaction, discussion, and participation in institutional activities, creating a sense of belonging.

Alumni Loyalty Programs:

Two99 designs and implements alumni loyalty programs aimed at strengthening relationships with former students. These programs offer exclusive benefits, networking opportunities, and avenues to contribute to the institution’s growth, fostering goodwill and encouraging referrals.

Impact:

Enhanced engagement across community platforms, with participation rates increasing by 35%.

Strengthened alumni relationships, leading to a 20% increase in referrals and advocacy.

Improved retention rates by fostering a sense of belonging among students and parents.

Proven Success in Community Engagement

Two99 has helped institutions like Euro Schools India, GIIS, and others build dynamic communities that deliver tangible results. Through strategic planning and execution, Two99 ensures that institutions remain connected to their stakeholders, driving engagement, loyalty, and growth.

“A strong community is the backbone of any educational institution. At Two99, we focus on creating environments where students, parents, and alumni feel valued, connected, and motivated to contribute. This not only boosts retention but also transforms stakeholders into long-term advocates,” said Agam Chaudhary, CEO of Two99.

About Two99

Two99 is a consortium of agencies specializing in innovative marketing solutions across industries, including education, e-commerce, and technology. Renowned for delivering results at the speed of light, Two99 combines cutting-edge technology, AI-driven insights, and creative strategies to help institutions overcome complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information, visit Two99.