UPES Secures International Affiliation from IRM India Affiliate to Empower Risk-Ready Leaders

Today, UPES was awarded the prestigious Certificate of International Affiliation by the Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate — a significant milestone that places UPES among a distinguished cohort of Indian higher education institutions committed to advancing excellence in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), reaffirming the university’s commitment to globally-relevant, future-ready education, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a world shaped by global conflicts, pandemics, cyber disruptions, environmental risks, and evolving regulatory landscapes, risk management is no longer optional; it’s a critical life skill. By offering IRM’s Global Level 1 ERM examination across its academic programs along with industrial visits, UPES is empowering students across disciplines with future-ready skills, strategic foresight, and an internationally recognised credential. Covering over 300 types of risk, including ESG, financial, operational, and geopolitical, the Level 1 course by IRM India Affiliate prepares students to lead with confidence in an increasingly complex world. UPES faculty members will also gain access to exclusive scholarships and structured training to remain at the cutting edge of ERM pedagogy and research.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally exchanged at the UPES School of Business in the presence of senior academic and industry leaders such as Dr. Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor, UPES; Mr. Manish Madaan, Registrar, UPES; Dr. Jayasankar Variyar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, UPES; Prof. Rahul Nainwal, Director, School of Business, UPES; Dr. Niraj Shirish Mankad, Associate Dean, UPES School of Business; Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate; Jyoti Ruparel, CFIRM and Senior Advisor - Digital Risk Transformation at PwC India; and Jai Thakur, Deputy Project Manager - Renewable Energy, AFRY and member of IRM India’s Young Leaders Board. The ceremony was followed by a high-impact masterclass titled ‘Leading with Risk-Intelligence: Future-Proofing Organisations’, featuring the thought leaders from IRM India.

Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate and India’s Youngest Enterprise Risk Expert, said, “This collaboration reinforces the shared vision of nurturing risk-intelligent talent to navigate today’s polycrisis era. We are proud to welcome UPES into our global ecosystem that stands for academic rigour, industry relevance, and resilience. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to shaping a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future.”

Mr. Manish Madaan, Registrar, UPES, said, “This partnership is a strategic step towards enabling our students and faculty with essential skills for navigating uncertainty in today’s complex world. Risk management is no longer a corporate niche; it is fundamental to leadership, governance, and innovation.”

IRM, headquartered in the United Kingdom since 1986, is the world’s leading certifying body for ERM, with a presence in 143 countries. IRM is the only body to award professional designations in ERM up to Fellowship. The affiliation with IRM India is a step forward in building a resilient and future-ready talent pool. In addition to student training, UPES faculty members will benefit from exclusive scholarships and structured development programs to remain aligned with global risk management standards and research.

At UPES, academic rigour is complemented by global exposure, interdisciplinary learning, and industry integration. As it continues to expand its industry collaborations and global network, initiatives like these ensure that students and faculty are equipped to lead with purpose and confidence.

For more information, please visit: www.upes.ac.in.

To explore an international affiliation with IRM India, write to the Registrar at registrar@theirmindia.org.