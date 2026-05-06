When War Shakes Markets but Cinema Stays Steady

Geopolitical crises have long been stress tests for global financial systems. The recent tensions involving Iran were no exception. As uncertainty escalated, markets reacted in familiar fashion: swift, synchronized, and volatile.

Equities repriced. Bond yields shifted with changing rate expectations. Credit markets tightened. Assets that are traditionally seen as diversified moved largely in tandem, once again exposing a persistent flaw in modern portfolio theory: diversification often exists more in theory than in practice.

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Yet, amid this turbulence, an unexpected outlier emerged.

An Asset Class That Didn’t Flinch

While financial markets reacted to macroeconomic shocks, the Indian film Dhurandhar continued its commercial run largely unaffected. Its revenues flowed steadily across theatrical releases, streaming platforms, music rights, and international distribution.

This wasn’t merely a story of box office success. What stood out was its independence from broader market forces. Audience demand remained intactnot because inflation eased or interest rates shifted, but because the content resonated.

That disconnect is significant.

Traditional financial frameworks are built on macro sensitivity, growth cycles, liquidity, interest rates, and sentiment. Assets are evaluated based on how they respond to these variables. But film intellectual property (IP), at least in cases like Dhurandhar, appears to operate on a different axis altogether - one driven by culture, attention, and execution.

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The Blind Spot in Modern Finance

Despite its revenue-generating potential, film IP remains underdeveloped as a financial asset class.

Cinema projects often generate substantial returns, sometimes reaching multi-hundred-crore outcomes. Yet the way they are financed remains fragmented and opaque. Producers typically secure funding early, often under pressure. Investors take concentrated risks with limited transparency and minimal liquidity. Value is createdbut rarely structured or widely accessible.

In most industries, inefficiencies at this scale tend to attract innovation. Film financing, however, has largely remained a parallel system, informal and under-engineered.

That may now be changing.

From Storytelling to Structured Assets

The growing interest in real-world asset tokenisation is prompting a broader rethink of how value is packaged and distributed. Traditionally illiquid assets ranging from private credit to fund sharesare increasingly being digitised, fractionalised, and opened to wider pools of investors.

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The principle is straightforward: if an asset can generate predictable cash flows, it can be structured and distributed more efficiently.

Film IP fits this definition more closely than often acknowledged. At its core, a film is a bundle of monetisable rights, each with its own revenue stream, timeline, and buyer base. These include theatrical distribution, digital streaming, satellite rights, music, and international licensing.

Importantly, many of these revenue streams are partially priced even before a film’s release through pre-sales and distribution agreements.

The value exists. What has been missing is the structure.

New Models, Familiar Logic

Emerging platforms are attempting to bridge this gap by applying financial discipline to film assets. One such example is CineNow - a ₹ 1,350 crore film-financing fund, which positions itself not as a studio, but as financial infrastructure.

Its approach reflects a shift in thinking: film financing, it argues, should resemble capital markets - structured, diversified, and governed, rather than informal deal-making.

Tokenisation, in this context, is less about technology and more about access. It allows participation in film IP to extend beyond a closed network of insiders. It also introduces the possibility of recognising value earlier in a film’s lifecycle, once its monetisation pathways are clearly defined.

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Risks Remain, But So Does Opportunity

Skeptics point out that challenges remainparticularly around liquidity and secondary markets. These concerns are valid. However, they are not unique. Many established asset classes, including private equity and high-yield credit, faced similar constraints in their early stages.

Liquidity, historically, tends to follow structure, not precede it.

Another barrier has been perception. Film is often viewed as unpredictable, driven by creative taste rather than financial modelling. While uncertainty cannot be eliminated, large-scale data increasingly shows that revenue patterns in cinema are not entirely random. They can be analysed, priced, and diversified, albeit imperfectly.

A Shift Triggered by Contrasts

The contrast is becoming harder to ignore.

On one side, geopolitical shocks continue to reveal the fragility of traditional diversification. On the other, assets like film IP demonstrate the ability to generate returns independent of macroeconomic forces.

This does not suggest that cinema will replace conventional investments. Rather, it highlights its potential role as a complementary asset - one that occupies a space traditional markets cannot.

As investors begin to question why certain assets behave differently, a more fundamental question follows: why are these assets not part of portfolios at all?

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When that question gains momentum, industries tend to evolve.

They become structured.