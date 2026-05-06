Expert strategy- Jio Fin, HFCL, Paras Defence: Target prices, outlook |Daily Calls on BTTV

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment & Securities shared his views on financial, telecom and defence stocks as per the viewers' request.



Jio Financial Services & Paras Defence

Ananth Deshmukh from Nagpur requested views on Jio Financial Services Ltd and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. He has a time period of one to two years.

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Replying to this Jain said that Paras Defence appears to be strong on weekly charts. The stock tested its support levels at Rs 776 and if it managed to sustain above Rs 825 levels by the end of the week, the stock is headed towards its peak at Rs 932 levels and fresh record highs later. He remains bullish on the stock in the long-term but suggests reviewing the stock at all time highs.

Commenting on Jio, Jain said that the stock is an undisputed candidate for fresh all time highs and one can continue to hold it for long-term and assured to review the stock once it crosses its life-highs of Rs 380-382 in March 2024.



HFCL

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Another view named Manish, wanted a long-term view on telecom gear manufacturer HFCL Ltd. Manish bought the stock at Rs 26 apiece and then bought the stock in a staggered manner at Rs 86 and Rs 132 as well. He wanted to know if he could add more stock or book some profits.

Jain suggested that the investor can book profits in the counter after the recent rally as more upside potential remains limited. However, the stock can be bought at lower levels again. From a long-term perspective, Jain suggested the stock may test Rs 130 levels in the pullback before any fresh rally. Jain expects a Rs 250-level mark in the stock in long-term



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Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions. You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.

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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)