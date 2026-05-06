Delta Corp shares climb 15%, snap 7-session slide; book profits or hold? Analysts weigh in

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd surged sharply in Wednesday's trade, snapping a seven-session losing streak. The gaming and casino stock jumped 15.18 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 81.10 before trimming some gains to trade 12.11 per cent higher at Rs 78.94. Despite the upmove, the stock is still down 12.30 per cent over the past year, though it has rebounded 43.29 per cent in the last one month.

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The stock remains under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both BSE and NSE, indicating heightened volatility and prompting caution among investors.

The recent upmove comes even as the company reported subdued quarterly numbers. Delta Corp posted a steep 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 16.45 crore for the March 2025 quarter. Revenue from operations fell 11.72 per cent YoY to Rs 161.25 crore in Q4 FY26, while the company also recorded an exceptional loss of Rs 5.51 crore.

Sequentially, however, performance showed marginal improvement. Revenue inched up from Rs 160.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter, while net profit rose 15.19 per cent from Rs 14.28 crore. Total expenses declined 3.16 per cent to Rs 149.19 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 154.06 crore in the year-ago period.

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Technical outlook remains mixed

Some market participants highlighted that while the stock has staged a sharp recovery, near-term risks remain elevated due to overbought conditions.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said, "Delta Corp is showing extreme volatility, currently trading around Rs 80 after a massive intraday spike. The chart reveals a V-shaped recovery from its March lows around Rs 48. This aggressive rally is backed by strong volume, suggests heavy short-covering. However, after moving sharply in just a few weeks, the stock has turned extremely hot and is slamming into a major historical supply zone from late last year. While momentum heavily favours the bulls right now, chasing the breakout here carries a high risk of a pullback. Watch to see if it can consolidate and hold the Rs 75-80 base."

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Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Delta Corp has demonstrated a notable resurgence over the past few trading weeks, successfully reclaiming its position above the 200-day simple moving average after a prolonged corrective phase. The Rs 55–60 range has served as a strong reversal base, a pattern that appears to be repeating. While a cautious outlook is warranted, the stock shows potential for an upward move toward the Rs 90–95 resistance zone. On the downside, immediate support is positioned at Rs 70–65, with a critical long-term support band established around Rs 60–55."

According to AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Delta Corp is bullish but also slightly overbought on daily charts with next resistance at 84.9. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 72.25 could trigger a fall towards Rs 59.8 in the near term."

Delta Corp is India's only publicly listed company operating in the regulated gaming and hospitality sector, with offshore and land-based casinos in Goa and Sikkim, alongside interests in luxury hospitality and online skill gaming. It is also the country's largest casino operator.