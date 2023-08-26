BT India@100: Microsoft’s Brad Smith weighs on need for regulation around AI

In a thought-provoking session at Business Today's India@100 summit, Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, delved into the intricate landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), shedding light on its implications for content creation, copyright concerns, and the evolving job market. Speaking with Business Today's Executive Director Rahul Kanwal, Smith shared his insights on these pivotal aspects.

Addressing the concern that AI robs publishers of their due credit when scraping data off their website to present in a consolidated form, Smith noted, "AI holds immense potential for creating content efficiently, yet we must also navigate copyright issues that arise when AI algorithms consolidate information."

He also added that there are two ways regulators are interpreting AI’s role in learning from content created by independent publishers. On one hand there are regulators who do not see the consolidation of information by AI as a copyright infringement, and others who do.

“I think what we're seeing emerge and will emerge is a couple of different things. One is you're seeing some countries who really want to lean in on innovation in AI say wait a second, that's just reading, it's not protected by copyright law. We want these models trained on everything. Japan has done that, they adopted a law very quickly because they're so focused on ensuring that AI is developed and used broadly in Japan. But I think you'll see other countries that perhaps won't quite go that route,” the Microsoft Vice Chair said.

He further acknowledged the dual perspectives regarding copyrighted material, emphasising the importance of voluntary steps to respect creators' rights. He noted that while AI's ability to rapidly assimilate information is advantageous, measures can be implemented to safeguard copyrighted content from unintentional breaches. Reflecting on the evolving landscape, he remarked, "A nuanced approach that respects both innovation and content creators' rights is essential for a harmonious coexistence."

Moving to the pivotal topic of AI's impact on jobs, Smith addressed concerns around job displacement due to automation. He expressed optimism about AI's potential to create new jobs and reshape existing roles.

Drawing parallels to previous technological shifts, he asserted, "AI will likely be the most significant technological advance of our time. While certain roles might undergo transformation, history has shown that new opportunities emerge."

The President of the big tech company emphasised that AI's role is to enhance human capabilities, not replace them.

He said, "AI, particularly in sectors like call centers, will redefine roles, allowing human workers to focus more on personal interactions." He added that investing in reskilling and upskilling would be pivotal to enable individuals to thrive in the evolving landscape.

The conversation also veered towards challenges posed by AI-generated content and the need for ethical considerations. Smith highlighted Microsoft's commitment to responsible AI development.

"We take the responsibility to ensure AI-generated content aligns with copyright norms. Our aim is to design and deploy AI in a manner that respects intellectual property rights," he remarked.