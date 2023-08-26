Business Today hosts BT India@100: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Nitin Gadkari to discuss roadmap of country's growth

The second edition of Business Today India@100 Summit, a flagship initiative of The India Today Group, will be held in New Delhi today. The Summit will serve as a pivotal platform, bringing together a diverse array of stakeholders, esteemed thought leaders, policymakers, and influential business figures who will discuss India's aspiration to become a US$26 trillion economy by its cenetary year of Independence in 2047.

The day-long event will feature power-packed sessions from top leaders of the country who will take stock of the country's journey so far and roadmap towards achieving global leadership.

Among the sessions today, the first one will be on ‘Building Tomorrow's Roads Today’, with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways. It will be followed by Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft, talking about ‘How Can AI Change India and the World’.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will talk about ‘Driving into the Digital Future’ and Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum, will share his views on ‘Why the World Bets on India’.

Later, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will talk about India's G20 presidency and how it has presented the country a unique opportunity to demonstrate its long-term vision and plans for the next decade in the session ‘Towards Achieving Global Leadership’. This will be followed by a session 'The Equity Led Path to a $20 Trillion Economy' with Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE.

Jayen Mehta, MD, Amul; Manish Sharma Chairman & CEO, Panasonic India; Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel; P Chidambaram, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and many others will also be present at Business Today India@100 Summit to share their views.

Jayant Sinha, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, BJP, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance in Parliament; and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Third Time Sitting MP; Member CWC, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Jurist; National Spokesperson, Congress, will talk about ‘India’s Economic Destiny’. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science & Technology will speak about 'Reaching for the Stars'.

Through this Summit, the aim is to deliberate on Indian economy's growing significance and influence on the global stage. The objective is to explore avenues for collaboration, exchange ideas, and foster dialogue to shape a future where India's economic prowess plays a vital role in the global arena.