'Our main focus is on crop production, cutting costs, tackling climate change challenges': Shivraj Singh Chouhan at BT India@100

Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, discussed various matters concerning his ministry during an event on Tuesday. He emphasized the government's efforts to promote strong crop production and protection for the future. At the BT India@100 event, Chauhan highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to fostering a developed India through dedicated work and initiatives, especially in the field of agriculture.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have set some goals for the coming years. These are first to increase the crop production, second cutting production cost, setting a standard in agricultural costs and prices, tackling climate change challenges, and diversification of crops. Besides, we are also formulating rules for organic farming, natural farming so that we can preserve the soil for the generations to come," Chouhan said on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he asserted that the ministry would significantly contribute to achieving the target of a developed India. Chouhan emphasized that a significant portion of the agricultural community in the country possesses small landholdings, necessitating the establishment of model farms to support their endeavors. Drawing from his tenure in Madhya Pradesh, where agricultural output flourished under his leadership, he highlighted the potential for augmenting farmers' income through agricultural diversification.

He also said that the scientific community can also play a great role in helping the agriculture sector by developing water intensive crop varieties, which are easy to sow and can use 30% less water.

On the topic of farmers' protests, Chouhan emphasized that the government's approach is to address the issue through constructive dialogue with all stakeholders. He added that the Congress in the past hasn't prioritised the welfare of farmers.

He reiterated that in case challenges arise, the government will engage in discussions with the farmers to collaboratively seek solutions. Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of unity among farmers in contributing towards the progress and development of India.

Chouhan also touched upon political developments ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls. Talking about switchovers ahead of elections, Chouhan refused to comment on Champai Soren's next move.

"Champai Soren was the Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The way he was removed after Hemant Soren was released from the jail was not fair. He was insulted while he was on CM's seat. He had expressed his pain in a post after he was stopped from holding an event. He is a senior tribal leader and has played a key role in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. So, we wants to leave JMM, how come BJP is to be blamed here," Chouhan said.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren has sparked speculation about his potential shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a recent social media post on August 18, Soren hinted at his imminent departure from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The anticipation of his BJP membership intensified after he removed the designation of JMM leader from his profile. His presence in the national capital on Sunday, August 18, 2024, further fueled rumors. Despite being pressed on his purported BJP affiliation, Soren consistently maintained that his visit to Delhi was for personal reasons.