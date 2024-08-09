Road to Viksit Bharat: Business Today's webinar sets the stage for 'Adani BT India@100'

Business Today hosted a compelling webinar previewing its most awaited event of the year, the "Adani BT India@100" thought leadership program, featuring Rahul Kanwal, Siddharth Zarabi, Sourav Majumdar, and Shailendra Bhatnagar.

The discussion focused on India's journey towards becoming a global leader by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

The webinar explored Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Vikasit Bharat' and the challenges in escaping the middle-income trap.

The hosts emphasized that true growth must percolate down to the masses, benefiting every citizen, including the 'Aam Aadmi' of the nation.

Sourav Majumdar, Editor, Business Today, stressed the need for sustained 7-10% growth over 20-30 years to achieve this vision. The mega-trends shaping India's economic growth would include energy transition, digitalization, and manufacturing growth.

Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director, Business Today, discussed that why Business Today is launching the “India@100” initiative, emphasizing the importance of envisioning India’s progress till 2047 and beyond. The initiative aims to provide a comprehensive framework for economic development, outline strategies to achieve global leadership, and identify essential actions required for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Shailendra Bhatnagar, Editor, Markets, Business Today TV, provided insights on capital markets, noting the shift towards local money-driven growth and highlighting the surge in monthly SIP contributions from ₹4,000 crore to ₹ 21-22,000 crore.

Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, Business Today TV, highlighted challenges such as supporting MSMEs, which make up 30% of India's economy and addressing geopolitical issues. He also discussed the middle-income trap, where nations struggle to advance from middle-income status to high-income economies.

Key topics included the transformation of India's capital markets and efforts to position India as a global manufacturing hub.

This insightful discussion sets the stage for Business Today's biggest event of the year, the "Adani BT India@100" forum on August 20 at the Leaders Lounge, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where top corporate leaders, thought leaders, and policymakers will further explore India's path to becoming an economic giant by 2047.

So don't miss this unique and exclusive opportunity to be part of a transformative dialogue shaping India's future. Register now at btindiaat100.in to secure your place at this landmark event. The future of India's economy awaits – be there to witness it firsthand.

BT India @100: Decoding the Megatrends for Mission 2047. All the updates