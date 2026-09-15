1.2% buildings with fire NOC, less than 30% have sanctioned plans: MCD survey's shocking findings after Satya Niketan PG collapse

Survey finds wide compliance gaps

The figures show that only about 1.2% of the surveyed PG buildings have a fire NOC from the Delhi Fire Service. Less than 30% have sanctioned building plans. Structural stability certification is even rarer, with only eight buildings holding such a document. The report said the September 6 Satya Niketan collapse triggered the latest scrutiny. The building that collapsed allegedly had only one exit for escape.

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Zone-wise picture

The Civil Lines Zone, which includes Delhi University’s North Campus, recorded the highest number of PG properties at 608. Of these, 364 have sanctioned building plans, 28 have fire NOCs, 27 have regularisation approvals and none has a structural stability certificate.

Keshav Puram Zone had the second highest number of PG properties at 410. Only 54 have sanctioned building plans, two have fire NOCs, two have structural stability certificates and none has an occupancy certificate.

The South Zone, which includes DU’s South Campus, IIT Delhi and JNU, recorded 390 PG properties. None has Delhi Fire Service clearance, a structural stability certificate, a sanctioned building plan or an occupancy certificate. None of the properties in the zone was recorded as having PG activity permissible under the Master Plan.

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Lapses under lens

The survey examined key regulatory requirements. These include sanction of a layout plan by the civic body, fire safety clearance, proof of structural stability and occupancy certification after construction. The MCD says regularisation is the process through which certain unauthorised construction or development is brought into compliance with applicable rules, subject to policy and payment of charges.

The survey has shown that approvals linked to fire safety, building plans, structural stability and occupancy are missing across a large number of PG properties in Delhi.