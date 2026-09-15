Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
1.2% buildings with fire NOC, less than 30% have sanctioned plans: MCD survey's shocking findings after Satya Niketan PG collapse

1.2% buildings with fire NOC, less than 30% have sanctioned plans: MCD survey's shocking findings after Satya Niketan PG collapse

An MCD survey after the Satya Niketan hostel collapse found widespread gaps in Delhi PG compliance. The findings have put fire safety, building approvals and structural checks under sharper scrutiny.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 2:19 PM IST
1.2% buildings with fire NOC, less than 30% have sanctioned plans: MCD survey's shocking findings after Satya Niketan PG collapseThe survey was carried out across all 12 MCD zones after the Delhi High Court pulled up the civic body on September 7, a day after the collapse.
SUMMARY
  • Survey covered 2,453 paying guest properties across all 12 MCD zones
  • Only 726 surveyed properties had sanctioned building plans on record
  • Civil Lines reported 608 PGs, the highest count among zones

A week after a five-storey boys’ hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan and killed seven people, a Municipal Corporation of Delhi survey has found major compliance gaps in paying guest accommodation across Delhi. Of the 2,453 PG properties surveyed so far, only 31 have a No Objection Certificate from the Delhi Fire Service, 726 have sanctioned building plans, and just eight have a structural stability certificate, The Indian Express reported, citing the MCD survey.

Advertisement

The survey was carried out across all 12 MCD zones after the Delhi High Court pulled up the civic body on September 7, a day after the collapse. It examined occupancy certificates, structural stability papers and compliance with the Master Plan for Delhi. The exercise began as part of a crackdown on illegal constructions, and officials said it would continue for at least one more day beyond the civic body’s deadline.

Survey finds wide compliance gaps

The figures show that only about 1.2% of the surveyed PG buildings have a fire NOC from the Delhi Fire Service. Less than 30% have sanctioned building plans. Structural stability certification is even rarer, with only eight buildings holding such a document. The report said the September 6 Satya Niketan collapse triggered the latest scrutiny. The building that collapsed allegedly had only one exit for escape.

Advertisement

Zone-wise picture

The Civil Lines Zone, which includes Delhi University’s North Campus, recorded the highest number of PG properties at 608. Of these, 364 have sanctioned building plans, 28 have fire NOCs, 27 have regularisation approvals and none has a structural stability certificate.

Keshav Puram Zone had the second highest number of PG properties at 410. Only 54 have sanctioned building plans, two have fire NOCs, two have structural stability certificates and none has an occupancy certificate.

The South Zone, which includes DU’s South Campus, IIT Delhi and JNU, recorded 390 PG properties. None has Delhi Fire Service clearance, a structural stability certificate, a sanctioned building plan or an occupancy certificate. None of the properties in the zone was recorded as having PG activity permissible under the Master Plan.

Advertisement

Lapses under lens

The survey examined key regulatory requirements. These include sanction of a layout plan by the civic body, fire safety clearance, proof of structural stability and occupancy certification after construction. The MCD says regularisation is the process through which certain unauthorised construction or development is brought into compliance with applicable rules, subject to policy and payment of charges.

The survey has shown that approvals linked to fire safety, building plans, structural stability and occupancy are missing across a large number of PG properties in Delhi.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more