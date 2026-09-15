HDFC Bank shares attempt recovery from recent lows, here's what analyst says 

HDFC Bank share price: Shares of India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd rose over 3% on Tuesday, a day after hitting their fresh 52 week low. The banking stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 682 on September 11. Later, the stock ended at Rs 708. In the current session, HDFC Bank stock rose 3.14% from Friday's close to Rs 730.30, indicating value buying at lower levels. Market cap of HDFC Bank surged to Rs 11.08 lakh crore.
Rally in the banking stock came after the Bank board submitted a list of two candidates to the RBI for consideration as MD & CEO for a three-year tenure. The trend has been bearish for the banking stock, which trades above the 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.