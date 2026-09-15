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Meta tightens child safety measures as centre cracks down on abuse content: Report

Meta tightens child safety measures as centre cracks down on abuse content: Report

India is putting pressure on social media companies to improve child safety, and Meta has agreed to report child sexual abuse cases to law enforcement as an initial step.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Meta tightens child safety measures as centre cracks down on abuse content: ReportMeta is also investigating other social media platfroms over CSAM.

Meta, the social media giant, has agreed to report cases involving child sexual abuse to law enforcement agencies in India. This comes after the Centre’s mounting pressure on social media platforms to protect children and prevent harmful content from circulating.

According to an ANI report, the government has been talking to social media platforms to prevent harmful content from circulating, especially for young users. It is said to be the first step towards making social media safer for children, while noting that more needs to be done.

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After Meta, other platforms also under watch

The government is not only investigating Meta but also other social media platforms over similar concerns. The Centre is reportedly in talks with other platforms to proactively detect and remove content that poses a risk to children.

It was further highlighted that platforms that fail to take proactive steps to safeguard children could face strict action.

On September 9, Meta India officials were summoned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over allegations of circulating ads related to child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM).

According to a Tech Transparency Project investigation, more than 300 advertisements containing CSAM material were found across Meta platforms. Some of these ads allegedly contained AI-manipulated or AI-generated images involving real children. After the report, Meta reportedly removed a significant number of those advertisements.

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The issue has also reached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has asked the Delhi Police to conduct a detailed investigation into Instagram-promoted CSEAM in India. NHRC also asked the police to investigate whether Meta and other social media platforms are following the mandatory reporting requirements under India’s POCSO Act.

With growing concerns, social platforms may need to overhaul their content moderation algorithms and shorten response windows for law enforcement requests. It may also set guidelines on how global social media companies should operate within India.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 15, 2026 10:46 AM IST
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