Meta tightens child safety measures as centre cracks down on abuse content: Report

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After Meta, other platforms also under watch

The government is not only investigating Meta but also other social media platforms over similar concerns. The Centre is reportedly in talks with other platforms to proactively detect and remove content that poses a risk to children.

It was further highlighted that platforms that fail to take proactive steps to safeguard children could face strict action.

On September 9, Meta India officials were summoned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over allegations of circulating ads related to child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM).

According to a Tech Transparency Project investigation, more than 300 advertisements containing CSAM material were found across Meta platforms. Some of these ads allegedly contained AI-manipulated or AI-generated images involving real children. After the report, Meta reportedly removed a significant number of those advertisements.

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The issue has also reached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has asked the Delhi Police to conduct a detailed investigation into Instagram-promoted CSEAM in India. NHRC also asked the police to investigate whether Meta and other social media platforms are following the mandatory reporting requirements under India’s POCSO Act.

With growing concerns, social platforms may need to overhaul their content moderation algorithms and shorten response windows for law enforcement requests. It may also set guidelines on how global social media companies should operate within India.