'100-sq-yard plot may look small on paper but...': CA hails Haryana Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana

CA Nitin Kaushik recently said that while a 100-square-yard plot may seem small on paper, it can transform a family’s life. His take comes after the Haryana government announced in December that around 7,000 more landless and economically weaker rural families will be allotted 100-square-yard plots under the Haryana Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (MMGAY).

"A 100-sq-yard plot may look small on paper. But for a family, it changes everything. Haryana has started allotting 100-square-yard residential plots to landless rural families under the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana. The focus is clear -- families earning below ₹1.80 lakh a year, the ones for whom "owning a home" has always felt out of reach," he wrote on X.

Kaushik added that it is not just land distribution, and the plot is actually usable with roads, water supply, and basic infrastructure being developed simultaneously. He also explained that this matters more than people realise from a financial perspective.

"A small piece of land creates asset security. It reduces future rent burden, offers stability, and in many cases becomes the base for gradual wealth creation -- even if the house is built room by room," he noted. Towards the end of his post, he said that for low-income households, the first asset is not just about returns on investment but also about certainty.

About Haryana Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana

The Haryana MMGAY is an initiative to provide free plots or financial assistance to landless and economically weaker families in rural areas of the state to build their own houses. Eligible families are allotted plots to live in the villages -- 100-sq-yard plots in regular panchayats and 50-sq-yard plots in mahagram panchayats.

To be eligible for this scheme, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Haryana, and the verified annual income of the family should not exceed ₹1.80 lakh. The applicant or any other member of his family should not have any permanent house in their name. Moreover, Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is mandatory for the application.