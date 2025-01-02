1,675 flats, Rs 600 cr projects in DU: PM Modi to inaugurate several projects in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of projects in Delhi, including 1,675 newly-constructed flats, and projects worth Rs 600 crore in Delhi University on Friday. This development push comes ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, expected to be held in February.

As part of the ‘housing for all’ initiative, PM Modi will hand over the keys to the eligible beneficiaries of the newly-constructed flats for dwellers of jhuggi jhopri clusters at Swabhiman Apartments in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar.

PM Modi will inaugurate 1,675 newly-constructed flats to offer residents of jhuggi jhopri clusters a better and healthier living environment, equipped with proper amenities and facilities.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that for every Rs 25 lakh spent on construction of a flat by the central government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

The prime minister will also inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects – the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar – on Friday. The WTC replaced over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space. The GPRA type-II quarters include 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) integrated office complex in Dwarka. The facility, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 300 crore, comprises offices, an auditorium, an advanced data centre, and a comprehensive water management system, among other features.

In addition to this, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for three new projects at Delhi University, valued at over Rs 600 crore, including the construction of an academic block in the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and another academic block in the Western Campus at Dwarka. Furthermore, the plans include the establishment of Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which will feature state-of-the-art educational facilities.