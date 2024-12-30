Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review infrastructure projects tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a high-level meeting on December 31 evening to review the country’s infrastructure development, sources told Business Today. Senior officials from key infrastructure ministries, including Railways, Power, Shipping, Coal, Rural Development, Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum, and Natural Gas, among others will be present.

Sources added that detailed presentations and sectoral progress reports are being prepared for the Prime Minister review meet. The agenda includes updates on major infrastructure initiatives such as the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Progress on Key Railway and Shipping projects among others

Notably, the eight new rail line projects covering 14 districts across seven states, which received Union Cabinet approval in August, is also likely to be discussed, the source further added.

Last week, PM Modi conducted a review of nine significant infrastructure projects under the PRAGATI initiative. These projects, with a cumulative investment exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, aim to accelerate development and job creation across the country. They include six metro systems, one road connectivity project, and a thermal power project spanning various states and union territories.

The Prime Minister emphasised during the review that project delays not only inflate costs but also deprive the public of timely access to intended benefits. He urged government officials at both central and state levels to work collaboratively to eliminate bottlenecks and expedite progress.

In addition to infrastructure, the PM also reviewed public grievances related to the banking and insurance sectors. While acknowledging the reduction in grievance disposal times, he stressed the importance of improving the quality of resolutions.