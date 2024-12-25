20 trains delayed, flight advisory issued as thick fog envelops Delhi: Check full list here

At least 20 trains heading to Delhi were delayed on Wednesday morning due to dense fog, prompting the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to issue a travel advisory for passengers.

Among the delayed services were notable trains such as the Goa Express, Poorva Express, Kalindi Express, and the Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal SF Express. Commuters faced challenges as visibility dropped in the capital and surrounding areas, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

Related Articles

Despite the fog, the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed some improvement yet remained in the ‘poor’ category. The AQI was recorded at 333 early Wednesday morning, following a slight enhancement due to light rains earlier in the week. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes AQI levels, with scores above 300 indicating "very poor" air quality.

In response to the weather conditions, the Delhi airport advised that flights not compliant with CAT III standards might be affected. CAT III allows aircraft to land in low visibility conditions, and passengers were urged to check with airlines for the latest flight information.

IndiGo Airlines echoed this advisory, warning travellers of potential disruptions due to the fog. They emphasized the importance of checking flight status and allowing extra travel time to the airport.

Here is the list of trains delayed: