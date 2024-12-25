scorecardresearch
20 trains delayed, flight advisory issued as thick fog envelops Delhi: Check full list here

Among the delayed services were notable trains such as the Goa Express, Poorva Express, Kalindi Express, and the Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal SF Express

At least 20 trains heading to Delhi were delayed on Wednesday morning due to dense fog, prompting the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to issue a travel advisory for passengers. 

Among the delayed services were notable trains such as the Goa Express, Poorva Express, Kalindi Express, and the Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal SF Express. Commuters faced challenges as visibility dropped in the capital and surrounding areas, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

Despite the fog, the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed some improvement yet remained in the ‘poor’ category. The AQI was recorded at 333 early Wednesday morning, following a slight enhancement due to light rains earlier in the week. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes AQI levels, with scores above 300 indicating "very poor" air quality.

In response to the weather conditions, the Delhi airport advised that flights not compliant with CAT III standards might be affected. CAT III allows aircraft to land in low visibility conditions, and passengers were urged to check with airlines for the latest flight information.

IndiGo Airlines echoed this advisory, warning travellers of potential disruptions due to the fog. They emphasized the importance of checking flight status and allowing extra travel time to the airport.

Here is the list of trains delayed:

S No TRAIN No TRAIN NAME SCH. ARR. LATE By MIN
1 14117 PRYJ-BNW EXP 05;30 75
2 12427 REWA-ANVT EXP 6:40 30
3 22433 GCT-ANVT EXP 5:40 90
4 12553 SHC-NDLS EXP 6:30 60
5 12303 POORVA EXP 6:00 80
6 22459 MDP-ANVT EXP 6:30 30
7 12225 AMH-DLI EXP 7:05 60
8 22405 BGP-ANVT EXP 9:00 45
9 20805 VSKP-NDLS EXP 5:40 90
11 22181 JBP-NZM EXP 4:10 185
12 12721 DAKSHIN EXP 3:40 275
13 22455 SNSI-KLK EXP 6:55 90
14 22867 DURG-NZM HUMSAFAR EXP 6:55 85
15 12649 SAMPARK KRANTI 8:10 45
16 12155 BHOPAL EXP 7:50 70
17 12911 BL-HW EXP 8:35 60
18 12263 DURONTO EXP 6:45 215
19 12951 MMCT TEJAS RAJDHANI 8:32 120
20 22996 MANDORE EXP 6:45 30

Published on: Dec 25, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
