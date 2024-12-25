Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert as dense fog disrupts flights: Check IGI airport advisory

Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced a thick blanket of fog on Christmas morning, significantly reducing visibility and impacting flight operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the day, warning of dense fog during the early hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively, with visibility reported at just 100 meters at both Safdarjung and Palam, the city’s official weather stations.

In a statement on social media, the Delhi airport confirmed that while landings and takeoffs were ongoing, flights not equipped with CAT III navigation systems could face disruptions. "Passengers are requested to contact their airlines for updated flight information. We regret any inconvenience caused," the airport tweeted at 5:45 AM.

CAT III systems allow aircraft to land safely in low visibility conditions, such as those currently affecting the region. Earlier in the day, at 1:40 AM, the airport noted that low visibility procedures were in effect, but flight operations remained normal.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi registered a reading of 334 at 6 AM, categorising it as 'very poor,' an improvement from Tuesday's 398. Following rain on Tuesday evening, the AQI had slightly improved to 358, prompting the lifting of GRAP-IV restrictions, which included a ban on construction activities. Of the 37 monitoring stations, two—Mundka and Nehru Nagar—recorded 'severe' air quality, while 32 stations fell into the 'very poor' category.

The weather office reported a maximum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius, which is above the seasonal average, with cloudy skies expected throughout the day. The minimum temperature was noted at 9.9 degrees Celsius, also two degrees above normal. Additionally, the IMD has forecast another spell of rain in Delhi from December 26 to 28.

Christmas showers

On Christmas Eve, Delhi had an unexpected change in weather with light rain covering different areas of the city, adding a festive chill. This rainfall, occurring on Tuesday, offered some short-term relief from the ongoing pollution problems in the capital.