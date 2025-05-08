Tensions between India and Pakistan surged on Thursday as multiple Pakistani missile and drone attacks were launched toward strategic Indian targets, including the Jammu airstrip. India’s S-400 air defence systems intercepted eight missiles and three drones, but one drone managed to hit the Jammu airport. Additional drones were neutralised in Jaisalmer and Pathankot.

The fresh escalation comes just a day after India’s armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, a high-impact offensive that struck terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As per Indian intelligence inputs, nearly 100 terrorists were eliminated in the strike.

In response to heightened security threats, India has temporarily shut down operations at 24 airports across northern and western regions. These include:

Jammu and Kashmir : Srinagar, Jammu, Leh

Punjab : Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara

Himachal Pradesh : Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhuntar

Rajasthan : Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner

Gujarat : Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, Bhuj

Chandigarh

Kishengarh (Rajasthan)

Pathankot (Punjab)

Meanwhile, national carrier Air India has issued an urgent advisory for all domestic travellers. “Due to enhanced security directives from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, check-in counters will now close 75 minutes before departure,” the airline announced. Passengers have been advised to reach airports at least three hours prior to their flight time.

#TravelAdvisory



In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.… — Air India (@airindia) May 8, 2025

IndiGo has also launched a similar advisory, "In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation."

#6ETravelUpdate



In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 8, 2025

Akasa airlines has also issued an advisory to its travellers. In a post X, the airlines wrote, "Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. "

Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government approved photo identification

Spicejet has also issued its advisory, "In light of enhanced security measures across all airports, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process."