24-year-old Indian student in Canada fatally shot dead in car

Chirag Antil, a 24-year-old student from Haryana, was fatally shot inside an Audi car in Vancouver, Canada, on April 12. Vancouver Police discovered his body in the car after nearby residents reported hearing gunshots. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Antil, originally from Sonipat in Haryana, went to Vancouver on a study visa in 2022 to pursue an MBA. After completing his degree, he was working in Vancouver before the tragic incident occurred.

His family has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking justice and assistance in repatriating his body for the final rites in India.

Antil's brother, Ronit, mentioned that he had a conversation with Chirag on the morning of April 12, during which Chirag appeared to be happy. Tragically, shortly after this conversation, Chirag was fatally shot.

"We have continuously spoken over the phone with the policeman who gave us this news. But we were not told anything as to how this incident happened. We appeal to PM Modi and Jaishankar to ensure justice as soon as possible," he added.

Ronit mentioned that he and his mother were continuously communicating with Chirag Antil's friends for updates and support during this difficult time.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver expressed deep sadness over the passing of Chirag Antil in a post on X.

"We have learnt with great sorrow about the shooting and killing of an Indian national, Chirag Antil, living in Vancouver. We have approached the concerned Canadian authorities for more information in this regard," it said.