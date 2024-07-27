Soldier killed, 4 injured in cross firing along LAC in Kupwara district in J&K

A deadly encounter along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on Saturday resulted in the death of one Indian soldier and injuries to four others as the Army thwarted an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT). During the operation, security forces successfully eliminated a Pakistani terrorist.

The Border Action Teams, composed of commandos from the Pakistan Army and affiliated terrorists, are infamous for their infiltration attempts along the LoC. The incident marks the second such confrontation in Kupwara within three days, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.

The clash erupted in the Kamkari area of Kupwara following intelligence reports of potential terrorist movements. As operations continued, the Indian Army confirmed, "There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the Line of Control. One Pakistani individual has been killed, and two of our soldiers have sustained injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are ongoing."

This encounter follows a similar incident on July 24, when security forces neutralized an unidentified terrorist in a gunfight in the Lolab area of Kupwara, which also resulted in the death of a soldier.

Sources indicate that a group of approximately 40 to 50 Pakistani terrorists may be hiding in the mountainous regions of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting intensified counter-terror operations by security forces to apprehend them. These infiltrators are reportedly well-trained and armed with advanced weaponry, including American-made M4 Carbine rifles equipped with night vision devices.

As the situation develops, security forces remain vigilant in their efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

