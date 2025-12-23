Shakti Pumps shares rise over 7% on fresh order win, check details

Multibagger stock: Shares of Shakti Pumps rose over 7% on Tuesday after the firm said it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 356.77 crore. Shakti Pumps stock gained 7.58% to 768.05. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9,190 crore.

Total 4.72 lakh shares of Shakti Pumps changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 34.95 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 53.2, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. Shakti Pumps shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but stand higher than the 10 day, 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

Shakti Pumps stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 549 on December 10, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 1398 on January 9, 2025.

"Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has received a Letter of Empanelment/Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 12,883 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana /PM Kusum B Scheme," said the firm.

The order is to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP.



The LoA involves the Design, Manufacture, Supply, Transport, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems.

The multibagger stock has gained 351% in two years and risen 1061% in three years.

Shakti Pumps India Limited is a business of manufacturing multiple kinds of pumps including the ones which are submersible, solar, pressure booster, agricultural and a few others, which are used for domestic, industrial and agricultural purposes. The company exports their pumps to almost 100 countries.