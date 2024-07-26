36% households paying Rs 100/kg for tomatoes, over Rs 40/kg for potatoes, onions, shows survey

As inflation bites, many households are unable to procure tomatoes, potatoes and onions – staple in Indian dishes – at affordable rates. Food inflation surged to 9.4 per cent, which is a five-month high, from an already high 8.7 per cent in May, as per data from the statistics ministry. Long stretches of heatwave conditions and erratic monsoon rains, that have impacted water levels in most reservoirs, have also impacted horticulture crops.

These factors have pushed vegetable prices. Most prices for food commodities, including cereals, dals, edible oils and dairy products apart from fruits and vegetables, saw higher inflation.

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, 36 per cent of household consumers who were surveyed are now paying Rs 100 per kg for tomatoes, and over Rs 40 per kg for onions and potatoes. More than half – 56 per cent – believe that the government is not taking proactive steps to curb inflation. The survey found that only 6 per cent of the households surveyed were able to procure tomatoes under Rs 50 per kg.

When asked how much they are paying for tomatoes, onions and potatoes, 8 per cent of the 26,440 respondents said they paid Rs 150 or more for tomatoes, Rs 50 or more for onions and potatoes, while 28 per cent said they paid Rs 100 or more for tomatoes, and Rs 40 or more for potatoes and onions, 28 per cent said rs 75-100 for tomatoes and Rs 30-40 for onions and potatoes, 19 per cent said Rs 50-75 for tomatoes and Rs 30-40 for onions and potatoes, 3 per cent said Rs 30-50 for tomatoes and Rs 30-40 for potatoes and onions, 3 per cent said Rs 30 or less for tomatoes, potatoes and onions. Eleven per cent did not give a clear answer. This indicates that 36 per cent of household consumers paid Rs 100 or above for tomatoes, and Rs 40 or above for onions and potatoes.

As per the survey, the percentage of household consumers paying over Rs 100 per kg for tomatoes has doubled from 18 per cent to 36 per cent within a week.

The survey revealed that most household consumers do not believe that the government is doing enough to lower the prices of essential vegetables like tomatoes, onions and potatoes.

Out of the 25,461 consumers who responded, 28 per cent stated that they believe the government is intervening to help lower the prices of essential vegetables, while 56 per cent believed that the government has nothing to help lower the prices.

The survey received over 51,000 responses from household consumers located in 364 districts of India.