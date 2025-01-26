50% cheaper bulbs: Why X user says India can't catch up with China in manufacturing even in a century

India's manufacturing sector faces a stark reality when compared to China. On Sunday, an X user argued that the cost gap between the two nations is so wide it may never close. Citing the example of a 9W LED bulb, the user pointed out that Chinese manufacturers, through platforms like Alibaba, can land bulbs in India at Rs 31-40, including shipping, whereas Indian-made bulbs cost Rs 60-70.

"When you visit http://Alibaba.com, you come to the sad realization, that we are not going to catch up with China. Not in this century at least. Probably not even the next. Case in point is a simple 9W Led bulb. In India, the cost of one bulb made by Indian manufacturers costs close to Rs 60-70," the person wrote on X.

The person said that China-based Alibaba is ready to ship the same bulb to India, at a unit price of Rs 16 to Rs 25 plus shipping costs of Rs 15. "Even After including shipping costs, Chinese are able to land an led bulb in India at a cost which is 50% lower than a bulb made in India. The gulf between us is now so wide, that we can fit the whole of Russia within it."

Prakash Dadlani, another social media user, agreed that China holds a significant edge in manufacturing but suggested a closer look at the numbers. "Totally agree on China's far lead in manufacturing. There might be a miscalculation in the cost of transport as 25 rupees seems far too low. Also need to factor in duties. Regardless it’s a shame if the manufacturing cost is 4-5x in Bharat, logically no reason for that. If indeed the gap is so wide it’s a good opportunity to get into this line of manufacturing."

Dadlani also advocated for adopting protectionist policies to strengthen domestic production. “China has protected its economy from imports since day one. This allowed their manufacturing to grow with the support of a huge domestic market. India must consider similar measures,” he said.



