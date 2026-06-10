50°C summers could challenge 5-star ACs soon. Is cooling tech the next investment theme?

As India grapples with increasingly severe heatwaves, experts say the widening gap between air-conditioner ratings and real-world performance could reshape consumer spending, tighten efficiency regulations and create a long-term investment opportunity in energy-efficient cooling technologies.

Current Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star ratings and Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) standards are largely based on testing conditions up to 43°C. However, cities such as Delhi and parts of Rajasthan are increasingly experiencing temperatures of 46°C to 50°C, exposing the limitations of existing benchmarks.

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According to Karthik Raju, Executive Director at Atria Renewable Private Limited, India's cooling challenge represents both an affordability issue and a growing risk to the power system.

"India's cooling crisis is simultaneously a household affordability problem and a systemic energy risk," Raju said.

As ambient temperatures rise, the Coefficient of Performance (COP) of air-conditioners declines, causing electricity consumption to increase. Based on COP calculations, a 5-star AC's monthly electricity bill could rise from around ₹2,550 at 35°C to more than ₹4,000 at 50°C.

"For middle-income households already allocating a growing share of discretionary income to cooling, this is not trivial," he said.

Grid risks intensifying

A recent working paper by the India Energy and Climate Center at the University of California, Berkeley, suggests the challenge extends far beyond household electricity bills.

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The study found that room air conditioners already account for 60-70 gigawatts (GW), or nearly a quarter of India's peak electricity demand. Without stricter efficiency standards, AC-driven peak demand could rise to 120 GW by 2030 and 180 GW by 2035, exceeding one-third of the country's projected evening peak load.

India is adding 10-15 million new air-conditioners annually and could install another 130-150 million units over the next decade, driven by rising incomes and intensifying heatwaves.

The researchers warned that India could begin experiencing peak power shortages as early as 2028. Under a scenario of 6.5% annual electricity demand growth, evening peak deficits could reach 8 GW by 2030.

Efficiency emerging as an investment theme

Against this backdrop, experts see a structural opportunity for companies developing advanced cooling technologies.

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"For investors, the structural opportunity lies in companies advancing high-ISEER inverter technology and thermal-resilient designs rated above 50°C," Raju said, noting that inverter models already account for more than 75% of new AC sales.

"Energy spending pressure will accelerate premiumisation toward genuinely efficient products," he added.

The Berkeley study estimates that sustained efficiency improvements could reduce AC-driven peak demand by 47 GW by 2035 and help avoid nearly ₹8 lakh crore of generation and grid investments.

Abhishek Srivastava, General Partner at Kae Capital, believes the scale of the problem itself creates opportunities.

"That's not a niche problem. That's hundreds of millions of households. When the scale of a problem is that large, the solutions tend to create significant value," he said.

He pointed to smart load-management technologies that can shift electricity consumption away from expensive peak-demand periods.

"That's where the real value creation is," Srivastava said.

With India adding millions of air-conditioners every year and extreme heat becoming more frequent, energy-efficient cooling, smart energy management and thermal-resilient technologies could emerge as one of the country's most important long-term investment themes.