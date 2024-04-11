6 killed, several injured after school bus carrying 40 children overturns in Haryana

Six children were killed on Thursday morning after a private school bus carrying around 40 children lost control and overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh district. The bus was on its way to school, which was functioning despite Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

Several students were left injured due to this accident. The incident took place near Unhani village in the Mahendranagar district.

"Several school children have been injured," a police official told news agency PTI. The private bus belonged to GL Public School, India Today reported.

As per preliminary reports, the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Mahendragarh. An eyewitness also said the bus driver may be under the influence of alcohol during the time of the accident.

A student who suffered injuries due to the accident said that the driver kept the speed at 120 kmph which led to misbalance. "The driver was drunk and he kept the speed at 120 which led to misbalance, causing the bus to collide," the student said.

Locals reached the spot immediately after the accident and started the rescue operation. Police investigation into the accident is currently underway.

(With India Today, PTI inputs)