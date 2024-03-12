6 Pakistanis arrested near Gujarat coast with drugs worth Rs 480 cr

At least six Pakistanis were nabbed with drugs worth Rs 480 crore in a joint operation of Gujarat ATS, the Indian Coast Guard, and the NCB. They were arrested from Gujarat's Porbandar. The NCB in a statement said that in an overnight joint operation on March 11-12, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 6 crew onboard and around 80 Kg of drugs worth approx Rs 480 crore.

The boat was apprehended about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. "The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB, and ATS Gujrat," the NCB said. "This is the tenth apprehension by ICG, jointly with ATS Gujarat and NCB, in last three years, amounting to 517 kg Narcotics worth Rs 3,135 crores."

This is the second big drug consignment seized off Gujarat's coast in the last 30 days. It is the biggest seizure of narcotics in the Indian subcontinent.

On February 28, at least 3,300 kg of drugs from a boat manned by suspected Pakistani crew members was seized off the coast of Gujarat. The international market value of these drugs was more than Rs 2,000 crore.

