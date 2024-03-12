scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
6 Pakistanis arrested near Gujarat coast with drugs worth Rs 480 cr

Feedback

6 Pakistanis arrested near Gujarat coast with drugs worth Rs 480 cr

The Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 6 crew onboard and around 80 Kg of drugs worth approx Rs 480 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The boat was apprehended about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea The boat was apprehended about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea

At least six Pakistanis were nabbed with drugs worth Rs 480 crore in a joint operation of Gujarat ATS, the Indian Coast Guard, and the NCB. They were arrested from Gujarat's Porbandar. The NCB in a statement said that in an overnight joint operation on March 11-12, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 6 crew onboard and around 80 Kg of drugs worth approx Rs 480 crore. 

The boat was apprehended about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. "The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB, and ATS Gujrat," the NCB said. "This is the tenth apprehension by ICG, jointly with ATS Gujarat and NCB, in last three years, amounting to 517 kg Narcotics worth Rs 3,135 crores."

This is the second big drug consignment seized off Gujarat's coast in the last 30 days. It is the biggest seizure of narcotics in the Indian subcontinent.

On February 28, at least 3,300 kg of drugs from a boat manned by suspected Pakistani crew members was seized off the coast of Gujarat. The international market value of these drugs was more than Rs 2,000 crore. 
 

Published on: Mar 12, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement