7-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab named pro tem speaker of Lok Sabha; Who is a pro tem speaker?

In a significant development, Bhartruhari Mahtab, a seven-term Lok Sabha member, has been appointed as the pro tem Speaker of the Lower House. The announcement was made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.

As the pro tem Speaker, Mahtab will preside over the first meeting of the Lower House of Parliament after the general elections. Additionally, he will oversee the sitting during which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected if it is a newly constituted House.

Mahtab's selection for the pro tem Speaker post comes on the heels of the BJP's impressive electoral performance in Odisha. The seasoned politician, who had switched from the BJD to the BJP before the polls, played a key role in the BJP's success in the state.

The son of Odisha's former Chief Minister, Harekrushna Mahtab, Bhartruhari Mahtab was associated with Naveen Patnaik-led BJD before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, citing reduced activity within the party, he announced his resignation in March and subsequently joined the BJP. With a political career spanning seven terms, Mahtab has represented the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat since 1998.

Who is a pro tem speaker?

In the Lok Sabha, the Speaker of the House is typically elected by a simple majority. However, in situations where there is a vacancy for the Speaker before a new Lok Sabha is formed, a pro- em Speaker is appointed to carry out essential duties temporarily.

Appointment Process

- The Constitution does not explicitly mention the position of the pro tem Speaker.

- The 'Handbook on the Working of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' outlines the process for the 'Appointment and Swearing in of Speaker pro tem'.

- The senior-most members of the Lok Sabha, in terms of their years of membership, are typically chosen to assist the pro tem Speaker.

- The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs or the Prime Minister identifies the Speaker pro tem and three other members for this purpose.

- The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs seeks the approval of the selected members for their appointment by the President.

- Once the President approves, the Speaker pro tem and the three appointed members are informed of their roles.

Swearing-in Ceremony

- The President administers the oath to the Speaker pro tem at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

- Subsequently, the Speaker pro tem administers the oath to the newly elected members in the Lok Sabha.

- The swearing-in ceremony is usually scheduled for 9:30 am on the same day the Lok Sabha session commences at 11 am, subject to the convenience of the President.



Duties of pro tem Speaker

- The pro tem Speaker is supposed to perform duties such as administering oaths to new Members of Parliament.

- According to Article 99 of the Constitution, every Member of the House must take an oath or affirmation before taking their seat.