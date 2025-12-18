Flight disruptions: CCI opens inquiry into IndiGo, airline says operations back to normal

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has decided to proceed with an inquiry into IndiGo following a complaint filed by an informant in the wake of recent large-scale flight disruptions.

In a brief statement, the antitrust watchdog said it has “taken cognisance of Information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes.” It added that, based on its initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

The development follows severe operational disruptions earlier this month that led to widespread cancellations and delays across IndiGo’s network. The airline cancelled over 5,000 flights in the first 10 days of December, impacting thousands of passengers nationwide.

IndiGo’s under-preparedness for the second phase of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots is being seen as a key factor behind the crisis. The second phase of the rules came into effect on November 1. The situation stabilised after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the airline a temporary exemption until February 10 from certain night-duty-related provisions.

As per the DGCA, IndiGo acknowledged that it was short of pilots in relation to the requirements under the new FDTL norms, and that the disruptions arose “primarily from misjudgement and planning gaps in implementing” the second phase of the rules.

Under its standard process, the CCI first examines whether the available information suggests a prima facie violation of competition law. If it finds merit, it may order a detailed investigation. In cases involving abuse of dominant position, the watchdog can impose penalties of up to 10 per cent of a company’s average turnover over the previous three financial years.

In a statement issued on December 18, IndiGo said its operations have been fully normalised since December 9, after the airline gradually stabilised its network starting with around 1,800 flights.

The airline said it is now operating over 2,200 flights daily to all 138 operational destinations, while maintaining normal on-time performance. IndiGo currently serves more than 3.5 lakh customers every day and remains “committed to delivering consistently reliable service,” a company spokesperson said.