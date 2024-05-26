8 in 10 Indians admit their home and workplace is not compliant to fire safety norms: Report

Early Sunday morning, tragedy struck in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area as a fire engulfed a children’s hospital, claiming the lives of seven newborns and injuring several others. Just the night before, a devastating fire swept through a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, leaving a staggering toll of 40 fatalities, including over 10 children.

A survey conducted by Local Circles revealed that only 18% reported residing in houses or apartments compliant with fire safety norms, where checks are conducted annually. The majority revealed a lack of awareness or neglect toward fire safety measures: 19% were unsure if their fire extinguishing systems worked; 27% admitted to never ensuring compliance; 3% had a fire extinguisher but lacked other safety measures; 21% hadn't considered fire safety; and 12% didn't provide a clear response.

Meanwhile, out of over 11,000 respondents, only 27% affirmed that their office space, factory, or shop was compliant with fire safety standards, with regular annual checks. Another 11% mentioned having easy access to a fire extinguisher despite lacking full compliance.

However, the majority of respondents expressed uncertainty or neglect regarding fire safety measures: 14% were unsure if their fire extinguishing systems worked; 14% admitted to never ensuring compliance; 20% hadn't considered fire safety; and 14% didn't provide a clear response.

The survey collected responses from more than 22,000 citizens across 301 districts of India. Among the respondents, 62% were men and 38% were women. In terms of geographic distribution, 46% were from tier 1 cities, 32% from tier 2 cities, and 22% from tier 3, 4, and rural districts.