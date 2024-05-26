scorecardresearch
8 in 10 Indians admit their home and workplace is not compliant to fire safety norms: Report

Feedback

A survey conducted by Local Circles revealed that only 18% reported residing in houses or apartments compliant with fire safety norms, where checks are conducted annually.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Early Sunday morning, tragedy struck in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area as a fire engulfed a children's hospital, claiming the lives of seven newborns and injuring several others. Just the night before, a devastating fire swept through a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, leaving a staggering toll of 40 fatalities, including over 10 children.

 

Early Sunday morning, tragedy struck in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area as a fire engulfed a children’s hospital, claiming the lives of seven newborns and injuring several others. Just the night before, a devastating fire swept through a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, leaving a staggering toll of 40 fatalities, including over 10 children.

A survey conducted by Local Circles revealed that only 18% reported residing in houses or apartments compliant with fire safety norms, where checks are conducted annually. The majority revealed a lack of awareness or neglect toward fire safety measures: 19% were unsure if their fire extinguishing systems worked; 27% admitted to never ensuring compliance; 3% had a fire extinguisher but lacked other safety measures; 21% hadn't considered fire safety; and 12% didn't provide a clear response.

Meanwhile, out of over 11,000 respondents, only 27% affirmed that their office space, factory, or shop was compliant with fire safety standards, with regular annual checks. Another 11% mentioned having easy access to a fire extinguisher despite lacking full compliance.

However, the majority of respondents expressed uncertainty or neglect regarding fire safety measures: 14% were unsure if their fire extinguishing systems worked; 14% admitted to never ensuring compliance; 20% hadn't considered fire safety; and 14% didn't provide a clear response.

 

The survey collected responses from more than 22,000 citizens across 301 districts of India. Among the respondents, 62% were men and 38% were women. In terms of geographic distribution, 46% were from tier 1 cities, 32% from tier 2 cities, and 22% from tier 3, 4, and rural districts.

Published on: May 26, 2024, 6:20 PM IST
