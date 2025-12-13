Messi Kolkata visit: Event organiser detained, CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe into chaos

The main organiser of the event featuring Argentine football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata was arrested on December 13 following massive crowd mismanagement and chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar confirmed the detention of the prime organiser, citing widespread mismanagement that led to frustrated fans throwing bottles and chairs in the stands. Kumar also announced that the organiser would be directed to refund ticket prices to the disappointed spectators.

Kolkata’s long-standing love affair with football reached a fever pitch on December 13 as Argentine great Lionel Messi arrived in the city for the first leg of his much-anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. But what began as a celebration of one of the sport’s greatest icons ended in unrest at the Yubha Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), as sections of the crowd vented their frustration over failing to catch a clear glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and deep concern over the incident, publicly apologising to the football star and his fans. “I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," CM Banerjee said.

To address the lapses in planning and execution, the Chief Minister announced the immediate formation of a high-level enquiry committee to probe the incident. The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed enquiry, fixing responsibility, and recommending measures to prevent such occurrences at large public events in the future.

Fans left disappointed

Thousands of football enthusiasts had gathered at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, many having paid hefty ticket prices, hoping to catch a glimpse of the global icon.

Messi, who landed in Kolkata at 2:26 am, began his packed schedule by virtually unveiling a 70-foot statue of himself installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town. The towering iron structure, depicting the World Cup-winning captain holding the FIFA trophy aloft, has already emerged as a landmark for football lovers in the city.

However, poor crowd management, inadequate planning, and a heavy security cordon surrounding Messi meant his appearance lasted only a few minutes, leaving attendees visibly disappointed. The frustration, fueled by the inability to get a clear view, boiled over into chaos and vandalism within the stadium.

Disappointed fans hurled bottles, chairs and posters from the stands and vandalised temporary structures inside the stadium. Police were forced to deploy the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to bring the situation under control after spectators breached barricades and stormed the central area of the venue minutes after Messi’s departure.